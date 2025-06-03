How to pick the right headphones? Here are the best tips to ditch the hype and tune into real value

Headphones used to be easy. You walked into a store, picked a pair, and that was it. Now you’re flooded with choices. Wireless, noise cancelling, in-ear, over-ear, spatial audio, apps, sensors. Some models feel overhyped. Others are priced like monthly rent. And the specs? Often more confusing than helpful. The truth is, you don’t need to know everything. You just need to focus on what actually matters for how you use them. That’s what this guide is here for. Real advice from someone who’s been through the mess so you can skip the guesswork and get what works for you. Headphone shopping got your head spinning? Here’s how to make it simple.

Tips for choosing the right headphones for yourself

1. Think about how you’ll use them

Start with what you actually do. Are you taking Zoom calls for half the day? Wearing them at the gym? Sitting on planes trying to block out crying babies? If the answer is “a bit of everything,” then pick the use that matters most and build from there. A pair of open back headphones sounds amazing but leaks sound. That’s a nightmare in public spaces. In-ears with poor fit will fall out during a run. Be honest about your day-to-day life and ignore the rest.

2. Understand the format

Over-ear models usually have deeper sound and better battery life but can feel bulky.

In-ear (earbuds) are easy to carry and now offer decent sound if they fit well.

On-ear headphones are in between but often skip key features.

Pick the type that matches your daily routine, not the one trending on YouTube.

3. Bluetooth isn’t just Bluetooth

Pay attention to codec support. If you’re using an iPhone, you’re stuck with AAC. If you’re on Android, look for aptX or LDAC. These affect audio quality more than people realise. Also check the Bluetooth version. Anything under 5.0 is dated.

4. Battery life numbers are half the story

What matters is how long they last at your volume with ANC on. Most brands quote inflated numbers. Dig into real world reviews or expect less than advertised. Fast charging is nice but don’t rely on it daily.

5. Noise cancellation works differently on every headphone

The ANC isn’t just on or off. It varies wildly. Some brands block engine noise well but let voices in. Others cancel mids better but struggle with sharp sounds. Test if you can. Otherwise, read user reviews, not just the brand’s claims.

6. Comfort matters more than you think

You’ll never notice a slightly weaker bass response if you’re comfortable. But you’ll notice pinched ears or itchy foam after 30 minutes. Memory foam, headband tension and ear tip shape are small details that end up mattering more than any spec sheet once you’ve worn them for a while.

What it all comes down to

Buying headphones shouldn’t feel like a chore. You don’t need every feature, and you definitely don’t need the pair that costs a fortune. What matters is how they fit into your life. Are they comfortable? Do they sound the way you like? Do they stay out of your way? Focus on comfort, sound, and how you’ll actually use them. The rest is just background noise.