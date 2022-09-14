How to prevent mobile phone batteries from exploding

Mobile phone batteries have become an integral part of our lives. According to Statista, a survey conducted in 2021 showed that nearly half of respondents said they used five to six hours daily on their phones, excluding work purposes. It is clear that mobile phones have become an inseparable accessory to an extent that we are hooked to it all the time.



But a careless attitude while using mobile phones can lead to disastrous consequences. Overheating of mobile phones can lead to battery explosions. There have been incidents of deaths and injuries due to mobile battery explosion.



What causes phone battery explosion?



The modern mobile phones are powered by Lithium-ion batteries which contain a balance of positive and negative electrodes for charging. The inner components of a battery can create a volatile reaction and cause fire, a report by website PCMag stated.



A mobile phone battery can explode due to excessive heating. But the reasons for mobile phone overheating may vary. A physical damage can disrupt the working of a battery, leaving a phone in the sun for too long, overworking of the CPU or a charging error can heat the phone.



Don't ignore early signs



You might hear popping or hissing sound from your phone, or maybe smell burning plastic or chemicals, a PCMag report stated. These signs are not to be ignored. You should also look out of excessive heat coming from the device. In such a situation, unplug it immediately.



How to prevent it

Do not leave the mobile phone to charge overnight. Avoid using the phone for prolonged duration. You should not sleep with the mobile phone under your pillow. The phones can heat if kept on the car's dashboard. Get your mobile phone serviced only at authorised service centres.

