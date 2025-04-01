iOS 18.4 rolled out: Apple Intelligence features finally launched in India

After a long wait and building anticipation, Apple finally rolled out the iOS 18.4 update for compatible iPhone models. This new iPhone update finally introduces Apple Intelligence features, such as writing tools, cleanup tool, visual Intelligence, and more in India. Therefore, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series users in India will finally be able to use the Apple AI feature after a long wait. With the iOS 18.4 update, the company is finally bringing more language support for Apple Intelligence. The new languages include English local for Singapore and India, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, Korean, French, German, Italian, Spanish, and Simplified Chinese. If you are someone who hasn’t tested Apple Intelligence and its capabilities, here’s what the new iOS 18.4 update brings in the space of AI in India. The iOS 18.4 update is bringing additional language support for Apple Intelligence. Know what Apple AI features are coming to India.

iOS 18.4 update: Apple Intelligence features in India

With the iOS 18.4 update, Apple is finally bringing powerful AI features to compatible iPhones with Apple Intelligence. Now, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 series users in India can take advantage of AI in proofreading and summarizing text, enjoy visual search, create custom emojis, use ChatGPT integration and much more. Know about Apple Intelligence features coming to India with iOS 18.4 update:

1. Writing tools: Several iOS apps, such as Mail, Messages, Notes, and Pages, will get AI features, allowing users to refine and summarise text. Users can rewrite text with different tones such as professional and concise, proofread text for correcting grammar mistakes with suggestions, and much more.

2. Siri upgrades: iPhone’s voice assistant, Siri has also been refined with Apple Intelligence, making it smarter and more natural to understand prompts. It is also integrated with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, bringing advanced capabilities to iPhone for managing complex tasks and commands.

3. Visual Intelligence: This is one of the most admired Apple Intelligence feature, which enable users to conduct smarter searches. With this feature, users can simply place their camera in front of the object or place to ask relevant questions and learn more about what’s in front of the camera.

4. Genmoji: This is quite an interesting AI feature, allowing users to custom-make their own emoji based on text prompts. This feature makes conversations more personalised and fun as users can experiment with several emoji prompts, create new stickers, and more.

Apple Intelligence also include several other features such as Image Playground, clean up tools, priority mail, notifications summary, and much more, making your experience with iPhone more seamless and user friendly.