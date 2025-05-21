iOS 19 unveil soon: Three features that will actually matter to everyday users

As WWDC 2025 draws near, all eyes are on iOS 19, with Apple reportedly preparing the biggest visual overhaul since the dramatic leap of iOS 7. But beyond the fresh coat of digital paint, several practical, quality-of-life improvements could make a real difference in how you use your iPhone day to day. Here are three standout iOS 19 features worth your attention. Here are three standout iOS 19 features worth your attention.(Apple)

AI-Driven Low Power Mode

One of the most promising updates is an adaptive Low Power Mode enhanced by artificial intelligence. According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, this new battery saver will learn your usage patterns and intelligently throttle background activity, manage network usage, and give real-time battery life predictions based on your routine, not just a static percentage.

While it’s easy to be sceptical of AI hype, if this works as described, it could be a game-change, especially for users of the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, who may rely more heavily on portable battery packs due to the model’s lightweight design trade-offs.

Seamless Wi-Fi Captive Portal Syncing

Frequent travellers know the pain of captive Wi-Fi login screens, those annoying pop-ups asking for room numbers or browser-based logins at hotels, airports, and cafés.

iOS 19 is set to introduce iCloud Keychain support for captive portal credentials, letting you store and sync them across your Apple devices. That means logging in once could mean never retyping the same credentials again, at least until a network changes its flow.

It's unclear how Apple will handle more dynamic or paywalled portals, but this is a step toward the seamless connectivity we’ve all longed for.

Default Voice Assistant of Your Choice

In a significant regulatory shift, Apple is working on letting users choose a default voice assistant besides Siri, at least in the European Union. This change, driven by EU competition rules, could see iPhone users setting ChatGPT, Gemini, Alexa, or others as the system-wide voice assistant.

As per Gurman and Bloomberg’s Drake Bennett, this would be the first time iOS users could invoke third-party AIs with system-level privileges, possibly even using “Hey [assistant]” trigger phrases. While this is likely limited to the EU at launch, it could pave the way for broader global rollout as other regulators take notice.