iPhone 16 Pro launch days away: Know what to expect from new A18 Pro chipsets

iPhone 16 series is launching on September 9, 2024, at the upcoming Apple Event. The new generation iPhones are expected to be powered by the new A18 series chipset with iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max likely coming with the A18 Pro chip. Last year, Apple announced the A17 Pro chipset with iPhone 15 Pro models, which is one of the most powerful and fastest processors available on the market. It is worth speculating how powerful the upcoming A18 Pro chipset will be in comparison to last year's Pro model processor. Check out the A18 Pro chip rumours to know how the iPhone 16 Pro model would perform. (REUTERS)

To understand the power of the upcoming A18 Pro chipset, which will likely feature in the iPhone 16 Pro models, let’s examine the expected advancements in the new generation Pro model processor.

A18 Pro chip rumours

Early reports suggest that the upcoming A18 Pro chipset will be blazing fast and it may be more powerful than last year’s A17 Pro chipset. For reference, the A17 Pro chip was built on a 4nm process and it offered a 16-core Neural Engine and a 6-core GPU. The chipset also has the ability to support Apple Intelligence, company AI-powered features. Now, for the iPhone 16 Pro, tipster Nguyen Phi Hung (via PhoneArena) reported that the A18 Pro chipset would be only 10% faster than the iPhone 15 Pro. Therefore, no significant upgrades are expected with the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro model's performance.

While the performance may not be highly impacted, the A18 Pro is expected to offer “significantly” higher cores in the Neural Engine. Neural Engine gives chipsets the ability to effectively run AI-powered features, therefore, the iPhone 16 Pro models will be more capable of handling AI-related tasks. Another tipster named Jeff Pu at Haiton International Tech Research reported that the upcoming chipset could offer a “larger die area to support edge AI computing.” Therefore, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have the ability to support on-device AI features, enabling users to enjoy advanced features without the need for an internet connection.

However, with greater functionality, the company may have to compromise on other features such as energy efficiency and the device’s heat management capabilities. Therefore, the upcoming A18 Pro-powered iPhone 16 Pro models may not be as efficient as we think in terms of performance and it may deliver similar performance as its predecessor apart from advanced AI capabilities.

To confirm what’s coming we have to wait till September 9 to understand more about the new iPhone 16 series and the new A18 series chipset.