iPhone 17 series could get fresh ‘TechWoven’ cases after FineWoven failure

Apple introduced a brand-new line-up of cases called FineWoven with the iPhone 15 series. But last year the company discontinued the same with the iPhone 16 and just launched the clear cases alongside silicone cases. So there has been a gap in Apple’s case line-up for one year, but now this year, according to tipster Majin Bu, Apple is expected to introduce a new line-up of cases called TechWoven, and it would be Apple’s take on creating a refreshed design with a sustainable approach, overcoming the shortcomings of FineWoven. Apple's alleged TechWoven cases pictured.(Majin Bu)

iPhone 17 New Case Lineup: TechWoven?

Majin Bu says that these TechWoven cases could provide protection against impact, scratches, and daily wear, and deliver a minimalist look. These are going to be fabric cases, the tipster says, and could be available for all iPhone 17 models, including the iPhone 17 Pro, the 17 Pro Max, the 17 Air, and the standard 17, and may come in colours like black, brown, blue, green, and purple.

The tipster also adds that these cases could feature two lanyard holes for convenience, have MagSafe technology built in for attaching accessories like chargers and MagSafe wallets, and could offer a non-slip texture to allow for good grip.

Why Didn’t The FineWoven Cases Work?

Well, the major gripe people had with the FineWoven cases was the poor durability. People found that the cases were scratching far too easily within just a few days of use, were staining, and in general wore out quickly. So people didn’t appreciate paying upwards of ₹5,000 for the cases. In fact, if you check how much the FineWoven cases are selling for right now, you can see that the cases for the iPhone 15 Pro on websites like Croma have dropped down to just about ₹900, from ₹5,900, which goes on to show how unpopular these cases are.

