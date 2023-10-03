Meta floats 1,164 plan for ad-free Instagram, Facebook; list of countries revealed

US-based Meta Platforms is planning to launch a paid plan for those who want to use the ad-free versions of Instagram or Facebook. Such users could be charged as much as $14 ( ₹1164) per month. This Meta fee regime, however, would be implemented in the European Union first.(REUTERS)

The company is planning to charge 10 euros per month for desktop use of a Facebook or Instagram account, and 6 euros for additional linked accounts, reported Reuters, quoting a WSJ report.

For those who want to use these platforms on mobile phones, the fee per month for the ad-free versions would jump to 13 euros as the company would factor in platform fees levied by Apple Store and Google App Store.

This fee regime, however, would be implemented in the European Union first that comprises countries like Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

Earlier this year, Ireland's Data Privacy Commissioner fined Meta 390 million euros and said it was not allowed to use the contract legal basis to send users ads based on their online activity.

The company later said it would ask users in the European Union for their consent before allowing businesses to send them advertisements. The company had said it would do so to address what it called evolving regulatory requirements in these 27 countries.

According to the report, Meta has informed European regulators about its plan to roll out the ad-free scheme, called subscription no ads (SNA), over the next few months.

A Meta spokesperson told WSJ that even though the company wants to provide free service supported by personalized ads, it is "exploring" other avenues in order to comply with what he called "evolving regulatory requirements."

Meta has been struggling with dropping advertisement revenues across the globe. It has also been under constant scrutiny in several countries over alleged privacy and regulatory violations.

With inputs from Reuters

