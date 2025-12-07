OnePlus 15 vs OnePlus 15R: Should you wait for the more affordable model?

OnePlus 15R has officially been announced by the company and is set to launch in India on December 17 alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2. So far, the company has largely remained tight-lipped about what the device will offer, but there are several key details that we already know, including its processor. That said, if you are unsure whether you should wait for the OnePlus 15R or go ahead and buy the OnePlus 15 right now, we have a brief comparison for you to help you decide whether to hold off and save some money with the OnePlus 15R. Read on for the details. The OnePlus 15R is set to launch in India on December 17.(OnePlus)

OnePlus 15 vs OnePlus 15R: Specs and more

Let us start with the specs. The OnePlus 15 gets the top-end Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is the latest and most powerful processor Qualcomm currently offers in the flagship segment. The OnePlus 15R, on the other hand, will get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which, while not at the level of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, is still expected to be a very powerful performer.

OnePlus has also confirmed the battery size of the OnePlus 15R, which will be 7,400mAh, making it even bigger than the OnePlus 15. It is also expected to support 80W fast charging. As for the other specifications, it is believed that the OnePlus 15R could be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6T, which was launched in China.

OnePlus has also already confirmed on its website that the phone will feature a 165Hz display and that the phone will feature multiple IP ratings, including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K, offering quad IP-rating support.

What about the cameras?

Based on the official design and renders shared by OnePlus, the OnePlus 15R appears to sport a dual-camera setup. It could consist of a 50MP main wide camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. It is also expected to support 4K video recording at up to 120fps.

The OnePlus 15, on the other hand, comes with a triple-camera setup powered by its DetailMax engine, consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. There will clearly be differences in terms of versatility, but the OnePlus 15R is still expected to feature OnePlus’ new DetailMax engine, which has replaced Hasselblad.

OnePlus 15 Vs OnePlus 15R: Design and Price

The design of the OnePlus 15R is also expected to mark a major departure from the OnePlus 13R.

It is expected to feature a design similar to the flagship OnePlus 15, and OnePlus has confirmed this through official renders on its website. The phone can be seen in a green colourway and sports a design that is very reminiscent of the flagship OnePlus 15.

As for the price, reports suggest that the OnePlus 15R could be priced at around ₹45,000 in India, which would be significantly lower than the flagship OnePlus 15, which starts at Rs.72,999 in the Indian market. That said, this pricing is not confirmed and remains to be seen.