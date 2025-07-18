Vivo V60 5G mobile: Price in India, specifications, camera, OS upgrade and more

Vivo only recently released the Vivo X200 FE and now it looks like the company is on the horizon of launching yet another camera centric phone. And this time it could be the Vivo V60. Vivo V50e (representative image)(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

This information comes from the tipster Abhishek Yadav on X who says that the Vivo V60 isn't far away and could launch the very next month on August 19, 2025. He also reveals another interesting detail that will be a big differentiator with the phone compared to Vivo's launches so far. Here are the details.

Vivo could switch up the OS with Vivo V60

Tipster Abhishek Yadav says that the source who revealed the launch of the Vivo V60 also says that Vivo could bring in Origin OS which is based on Android 16 alongside the Vivo V60 for its debut in India. And this is going to be a big differentiator compared to the Funtouch OS that we see in Vivo's phones. Origin OS is notably for Vivo's phones in China and globally the company has shipped Funtouch OS.

Here are the anticipated specs of Vivo V60

Reports suggest that the Vivo V60 could be a tweaked version of the Vivo S30 and if the Vivo S30 specifications are to go by, the Vivo V60 could get a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, support 120Hz and could get the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. For optics, the phone could get a triple camera setup, likely consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto camera and an 8MP ultrawide shooter.

The Vivo S30 also packs a 6500mAh battery and support 19W Flash charging support. But again, these are the specifications of the Vivo S30 and while reports do suggest that the Vivo V60 could resemble this one, it should be taken with a grain of salt especially considering Vivo has yet to reveal details about the Vivo V60 in India.

Vivo V60: Expected Price

Vivo's last few phones in the V series have launched around the ₹40,000 price bracket, and considering its latest Vivo X200 FE launched upwards of ₹50,000, it wouldn’t make sense for Vivo to launch the new phone around the same price point, especially since other lineups are occupying the sub- ₹35,000 bracket as well.

