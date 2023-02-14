Acrobatic team stuns netizens by breaking world record of longest barani flip. Watch

Several people hold world records for things that one cannot imagine. Another group of people have broken a record for performing longest barani flip bounce-pass relay for a forward flip slam dunk. For the unversed, a barani flip is an aerial trick consisting of a front flip and a 180-degree turn (half twist).

The official Twitter handle of Guinness World Records shared an old video of a group breaking this record. Back in 2020, Face Team Acrobatic Sports Theatre from Budapest, Hungary, performed 35 back-to-back barani flips while expertly passing basketballs to one another.

As per Guinness World Records, The Face Team players constantly strive to be the greatest in freestyle dunking, juggling, and acrobatic basketball. Their team name refers to the fact that each member of the squad possesses a unique skill set, ranging from basketball freestyle and juggling to dancing and parkour.

Amazing, isn't it? This video was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed 18,000 times and has been liked more than 100 times. The clip has also received a few reactions. Many were stunned by the team's coordination and efforts.

