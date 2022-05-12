Apple discontinues iPod after 20 years, people can’t help but get emotional

Apple recently discontinued iPod, its iconic music player, after a long run of 20 years. First launched in 2001, the product went through many revamps over the years. The tech company recently decided to bid adieu to the last model effectively bringing an end to the product line. Expectedly, the discontinuation of the gadget, which had been a trusted companion for many over the years, evoked emotional responses from people. Netizens took to both Twitter and Instagram to say goodbye with nostalgic posts.

People from various corners of the world shared their reactions to this news. While some remembered the moment they got their first iPod, a few shared pictures to showcase the devices they still have. We have collected some of those posts and they may seem relatable if you are also an iPod fan.

“My first ever iPod my first ever Apple product. Saved up for this from my weekend job at Somerfield. My first ever purchase on Amazon. Absolutely adored it and an absolute game changer in the way I listened to music and have done ever since. Massive,” wrote a Twitter user along with the hashtags #ipod and #RIPiPod. They also shared an image of their device:

My first ever iPod my first ever Apple product. Saved up for this from my weekend job at Somerfield. My first ever purchase on Amazon. Absolutely adored it & an absolute game changer in the way I listened to music and have done ever since. Massive. #ipod #RIPiPod pic.twitter.com/NTizKGg1wF — Matt Guest (@Guesty22) May 12, 2022

This individual shared how their iPod was a source of joy for them:

#iPod brought a lot of joy to my life. (Great design + technology) × music pic.twitter.com/neuVOjp6R2 — Chris Knapp (@ChrisKnapp_JD) May 12, 2022

This is what an emotional Twitter user shared:

“Apple is discontinuing the iPod!!! More than 20 years ago, Apple introduced the iPod that could store up to 1,000 songs and fit in your pocket. The gadget introduced by Steve Jobs expanded the product line of the company. Now, the iPod will remain a classic device as music streaming on smartphones continues to grow...,” an Instagram user wrote. Then they added “I just started my iPod collection!” and posted a pic to show their devices.

Here’s another emotional goodbye from a Twitter user:

“These things changed the way I listen to music (and even in 2022, the only reason I don’t use them is because I now have a phone with enough storage space to hold a few thousand songs from my iTunes library to shuffle when I’m out and about. I’m not a constant streamer and never will be). Godspeed, dear iPod,” posted a user of Instagram and shared a picture.

Take a look at some more emotional posts from people:

Bye bye #iPod! It was a great ride! — Andre_Reis (@andre_reis_usa) May 12, 2022

"Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry -- it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared," Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, said in a statement, reports CNN. Nostalgic users can also buy iPod Touch device online "while supplies last."

How did you react to the news of Apple discontinuing iPod after 20 years?