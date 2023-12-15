Bengaluru resident finds dead cockroach in chicken fried rice ordered via Zomato, company replies

A Zomato customer was in for a shock after receiving a food order from a restaurant in Bengaluru. The customer, named Harshitha, ordered chicken fried rice but was left disgusted after discovering a dead cockroach in it. Harshitha then shared a video of the incident on social media and requested an ‘immediate resolution’ from Zomato. The company took cognizance of the matter and responded to the customer’s post. Cockroach inside chicken fried rice ordered via Zomato in Bengaluru. (X/@Harshit99115881)

“I ordered chicken fried rice via Zomato from the restaurant “TAPRI BY THE CORNER”. I got a cockroach in my food. Absolutely disgusted with my order! This is completely unacceptable and unhygienic. Need an immediate resolution,” wrote X user Harshitha while sharing a video. Alongside, she tagged Zomato, its CEO Deepinder Goyal, and the Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Watch the video here:

Zomato replied to Harshitha’s tweet and wrote, “That’s really unexpected, Harshitha. We can understand how you must be feeling. Could you please help us with your registered contact number/order ID via a private message so that we can look into this immediately?”

Earlier, a Hyderabad resident ordered chicken biryani via Zomato and was surprised to find a dead lizard in it. The customer, named Vishwa Aditya, recorded a video of the contaminated food and shared it online. He also claimed that he had raised the issue with the restaurant but did not receive a satisfactory response.