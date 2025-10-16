‘Cancer won, guys’: 21-year-old’s post on seeing Diwali lights for the ‘last time’ leaves internet devastated

In a Reddit post that has devastated thousands online, a 21-year-old shared a heart-wrenching update about his battle with cancer. The man revealed that after countless rounds of chemotherapy, doctors have confirmed there is "nothing left to try." His message details the strange feeling of watching the world move on while his life “quietly” winds down. A 21-year-old man shared that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colorectal cancer two years ago. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

“Cancer won, guys, see ya!!!” the Reddit user posted, adding, “Hey everyone, I am 21M, I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer back in 2023. After more chemotherapy sessions and hospital stays than I can count, the doctors have told me there’s nothing left to try. I probably won’t make it to the end of this year.”

He talks about Diwali and how the “lights are already showing up in the streets.” He shares his feelings, expressing that he will “exist just in a memory" by next year.

“I don't really know why I’m posting this. Maybe just to say it all out loud to leave a small trace before I fade quietly into whatever comes next,” he shared.

The post left Redditors devastated, with many wishing for a miracle. One commented, “Dear God, if miracles happen, please let it happen to this guy.” Another remarked, “Bhai, I can't imagine what you're feeling right now, but I will pray for you.”

A third expressed, “I hope a miracle happens, and that your cancer has a dysfunction, and that everything works out! Hang in there, man. And simultaneously, make the most of whatever you have. Go for nice, long evening walks. Enjoy the birds singing in the morning. Listen to some nice Music: whatever gets you shaking your leg. Enjoy a nice brunch. Have mimosas. Have two. Enjoy the company of your family & friends. And all that jazz. Just make the most of it, man. Meanwhile, I really hope a miracle happens. You have all of Reddit rooting for you. So you are not alone. Let that cancerous son of a b**ch be defeated! Best wishes again!”

A fourth wrote, “I don’t know if this is the right thing to say here, but do you have any last wishes? If so, can we do something to help you make it happen? Prayers for you and strength for your whole family. May God Bless You.” The OP replied, “Thank you, bhai.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)