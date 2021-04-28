IND USA
The image shows the cat giving a massage to an employee of the pet salon.(Reddit/@THE_WIZARD_OF_PAWS)
Cat gives massages to US pet salon employees, netizens want one too. Watch

The video prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 09:14 AM IST

Videos featuring cats taking care of humans are totally aww-worthy and this Reddit video of a feline giving massages to employees of a pet salon is the perfect example of that. The video shows a cat named Dorothy from the pet salon named The Wizard of Paws located in the US.

“Our shop cat now gives massages to our hardworking employees,” reads the caption of the clip. The recording shows Dorothy kneading the back of an employee while looking at the camera.

Take a look at the video:

Shared some 21 hours ago, the clip has garnered over 24,000 upvotes and tons of comments. Many expressed their wish to get massaged by the fluffy cat.

"I want you to relax. Take deep breaths, yes? Think of nothing but tuna" wrote a Reddit user. “Are you guys hiring? Because that is my kind of work environment. I will work entirely for adorable cat-massages,” commented another. “Employee of the month for sure,” said a third.

Would you like to get massaged by this cat too?

