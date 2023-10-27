Chinese millionaire withdraws $780,000, makes bank staff count cash by hand

An argument between a man and staff at a bank in China led to an unexpected result. As per reports, the man withdrew millions from his account after the tiff and made the staff count the cash by hand. While the man claimed he did so after receiving poor quality service, the bank said that it all started when they urged the customer to wear a mask. It took a couple of tellers at the bank about two hours to count the cash (Representative image). (Unsplash)

What did the man claim?

The man, who goes by 'Sunwear' online, took to Chinese social networking platform Weibo to share his side of the story, reports Business Insider. He claimed that he had an argument with the security guards at a bank in Shanghai and received the ‘worst customer service’. He then withdrew about five million renminbi ($783,000) in cash and asked the bank to count it all by hand. It took a group of tellers about two hours to finish counting.

What did the bank say about the disagreement?

The bank claimed in a statement that the disagreement started after the customer refused to follow their COVID-19 protocols and wear a mask.

Sunwear again took to Weibo to share that he had forgotten his mask on that particular day and asked for a spare. He also insisted that he never refused to wear it.

What transpired after the incident?

Following the disagreement, images of wads of cash and suitcases went viral. The photos also made their way onto X. One individual shared the images on the microblogging platform with a caption that explained the incident in brief.

“This week in Shanghai, China, a millionaire named 'Sunwear' withdrew his entire savings of 5 million yuan and ordered the bank staff to count every single note. All because they asked him to wear a face mask. He then put the money in suitcases and left,” the X user wrote.

Take a look at this post:

How did netizens react to this incident?

Since being posted on October 25, the tweet has accumulated tons of comments. “Not savage at all. Employees are just doing their jobs. He's making the wrong people suffer by asking them to count it. Just withdraw it and move on,” wrote an X user. “Maybe it's just easier to wear a mask. Employees just following the rules,” joined another. “My hero,” wrote a third.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON