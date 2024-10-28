Delhi man reveals mismanagement at Diljit Dosanjh concert: ‘A girl passed out’

Diljit Dosanjh delivered electrifying performances in Delhi over the weekend, but not everyone was happy with the concert experience. A Delhi man who attended Diljit Dosanjh’s first show in the national capital on Saturday night was disappointed by the mismanagement at the venue. The man, named Siddharth, called it “absolute chaos” in a viral thread on the social media platform X. Diljit Dosanjh at the Delhi leg of the Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024(Instagram)

“Diljit was amazing, but his concert was not,” Siddharth wrote, claiming he was excited to see the Punjabi singer perform live and had shelled out ₹15,000 for Gold Pit tickets.

Long wait time

“Even after paying so much, we were left waiting endlessly. The gates didn't open till 5:30 PM, and then the concert didn’t start until 8 PM,” he said.

To make matters worse, there was no opening act, as is the norm with most major shows. Instead, between 5 to 7 pm, attendees had to endure an endless loop of Zomato and Kingfisher acts.

“Why even make us wait for hours if nothing’s happening?” Siddharth asked.

A girl passed out

Next, he pointed to the disastrous state of the washrooms for women. Siddharth said that the washrooms had no lighting, smelled terrible and were unhygienic - not something one would expect after spending thousands of tickets.

The Delhi man said that a girl in the Gold Pit passed out but no staff member came to help her. “Eventually, she was taken to the FIRST AID and then to hospital, but this happened before the concert even started,” he said, calling it a serious oversight and safety concern.

“Absolute chaos”

Perhaps the worst bit about the whole situation was the chaos at the food and beverage counters. Siddharth said that only two counters were set up to cater to thousands of Diljit fans. The result was “absolute chaos.”

Concert-goers who wanted refreshments had to stand in line thrice - first to buy a card, then to get a slip, and finally for their order.

“To top it off, drinks were served in glasses instead of bottles or cans, causing even more delays,” said X user Siddharth.

Fight between management and crowd

The chaos at the beverage counters did not last long, because eventually the management stopped serving refreshments after a fight with the crowd. This meant that there were no beverages, not even water, available for Diljit concert attendees after 9 pm.

“After a while, a fight broke out between the management and the crowd, leading to the beverage counters being shut down. There were no drinks or even water available after 9 PM,” the Delhi man said in his X post.

Moreover, people who put money in their cards for buying refreshments had no way of getting a refund after the concert. After the event, organisers would not even accept the cards but only took cash.

“Felt like a total rip-off,” said Siddharth.

Finally, he said that even while paying extra for the Gold section tickets, he could barely see Diljit Dosanjh onstage. “Overall, Diljit’s performance was great. He's truly a vibe. But the concert experience was poorly organized and definitely not worth the price tag. The management could have been much, much better,” the Delhi man concluded.