'Did everything right, still failed': Visa hurdles force Indian man in US to head home

“My USA story is pure unluck. I came to the US in Aug 22 and completed Masters in Dec 23. From Feb 24 till present, I’ve been unemployed,” he wrote. “It's not like I'm not trying I was aggressively applying to jobs. daily 30+ application. By chance If get any interview they say due to the visa status you're not eligible or Since you need Sponsorship we can't consider you. And Now I'm planning to go back to India,” the user added.

In a Reddit post titled “Did everything ‘right’ in the US, still failed, heading back to India,” the man explained that he followed the conventional path. He pursued higher education, completed his degree, and actively searched for jobs, but was ultimately unable to secure employment, the user said.

A 27-year-old Indian man has opened up about the harsh realities faced by many international students in the United States , saying his American dream came to an end after months of unemployment and repeated visa-related hurdles.

Social media reactions The post quickly gained traction online, with many users empathising with his situation and noting that such experiences are becoming increasingly common among foreign graduates navigating a competitive job market.

One user commented, “You can do everything right and still fail. That’s life. Sorry, man. Lots of amazing things happening in India though."

“I believe that is meant to be. Your destiny is written in India. Trust me you will be fine and one day you will say thank god i did not get the job," added the other.

“There is a massive oversupply of white collar workers in first world countries thanks to offshoring (ironically to India), layoffs (advent of AI and whatnot) and the after effect of a large influx of international students (like yourself) that were injected to boost up these economies after CoVid. There just aren't enough jobs for all the people looking and companies aren't going to spend extra for you when they can get a local for cheaper with more relevant job experience. Just bad timing especially when combined with the massive anti migration sentiment brewing in most of these countries. Your story might have been different only 3 or 4 years earlier from when you had finished,” commented one user.

“It’s ok … it’s not that great in usa anyways … earning and paying taxes for a bunch of pdfFiles is sooo morally wrong .. earn and pay taxes atleast to a country who are not this demonic !!! I don’t know why ppl still want to work for such weird ppl .. don’t feel too bad , your efforts will be used for something good in a better place,” wrote another.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)