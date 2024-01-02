ESA rings in New Year 2024 with a never-seen-before timelapse video of Earth from space

The European Space Agency (ESA) took to Instagram to share an incredible video that will leave you stunned. The space agency posted a timelapse clip of Earth that was captured by an astronaut while aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The image shows a glimpse of Earth captured by an astronaut from the ISS.(Instagram/astro_andreas)

“Happy New Year, Earth! With this timelapse captured from the ISS by our astronaut Andreas Mogensen, we want to wish you a peaceful, safe and exciting year 2024! May the new year be full of grand adventures and opportunities! We’ll keep bringing the wonders of the universe and Earth to the palm of your hands,” ESA wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show the view of the Blue Planet from the ISS. The video goes on to show the beauty of our home planet from different angles as the space station makes its trip around it.

Take a look at this video:

The video was shared some 15 hours ago. Since then, it has collected close to two lakh views. The share has further accumulated nearly 12,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this video by ESA?

“Thank you so much for sharing this. It’s amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Such a cool way to start a new year,” added another. “This is beautiful,” posted a third. Many shared their reactions using heart emoticons. A few simply wrote “Happy New Year”.