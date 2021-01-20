Hrithik Roshan joins Twitter thread with lyrics of Senorita from ZNMD. Know why
If you’re a fan of Bollywood songs, chances are you have grooved to the hit track Senorita at least once. It’s the song from the star-studded movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. A tweet about the track has now created a buzz among people and captured attention of many, including one of the protagonists of the film - Hrithik Roshan.
It all started when a Twitter user conveyed in the post that the song Senorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is better than Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's track by the same name. The post soon prompted people to indulge in a game. They started sharing lines from the Hindi song in the Twitter thread. Here are some of the tweets:
Hrithik Roshan decided to join in and now his comment has sent people in a tizzy. Here's what he shared:
Roshan’s tweet, since being shared, has gathered close to 2,800 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments. People couldn’t keep calm and posted all sorts of replies. While some continued dropping lines from the song, others expressed their love for Roshan.
“Omg, that's why everybody loves him, he replied,” wrote a Twitter user. “Why are you so sweet,” commented another.
What are your thoughts on the post?
