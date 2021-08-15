Home / Trending / Independence Day 2021: US diplomats share what they love about India in wonderful clip
Soldiers from the armed forces march during Independence Day celebrations at the historic 17th century Red Fort in New Delhi, India, on Sunay, Aug. 15, 2021. India commemorates its 1947 independence from British colonial rule on Aug. 15.&nbsp;(AP)
Soldiers from the armed forces march during Independence Day celebrations at the historic 17th century Red Fort in New Delhi, India, on Sunay, Aug. 15, 2021. India commemorates its 1947 independence from British colonial rule on Aug. 15. (AP)
trending

Independence Day 2021: US diplomats share what they love about India in wonderful clip

Netizens loved the gesture and shared some more activities, food options for the diplomats to try out in different cities of the country.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 10:26 AM IST

Today, August 15 marks the 75th Independence Day of India and the whole nation has decked up with the tricolour to celebrate the event. The US Embassy to India has also joined the celebrations with a heartfelt video dedicated to the things US diplomats love the most about the country. The clip may leave you with a big smile on your face.

“In celebration of India’s 75th #IndependenceDay, our American diplomats share the many things they love about Incredible India,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The recording starts with a diplomat driving an auto rickshaw and describing it as one her favourite things. The video then goes on to show the things the diplomats love about the country. From sports to the yummy street foods, you can spot many things that you may also love.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on August 14, the video has amassed over 1.2 lakh views and tons of reactions. Netizens loved the gesture and shared some more activities, food options for the diplomats to try out in different cities of the country.

“Thank you all... You truly are great ambassadors of your great nation... We as Indians are really thankful for your wishes,” wrote a Twitter user. “Thank you for the warm greetings. Happy independence day,” commented another.

“Would suggest you guys to try out chole kulcha, golgappa and vada pav. Best snacks,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
75 years of independence india independence day
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.