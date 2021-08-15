Independence Day 2021: US diplomats share what they love about India in wonderful clip

Today, August 15 marks the 75th Independence Day of India and the whole nation has decked up with the tricolour to celebrate the event. The US Embassy to India has also joined the celebrations with a heartfelt video dedicated to the things US diplomats love the most about the country. The clip may leave you with a big smile on your face.

“In celebration of India’s 75th #IndependenceDay, our American diplomats share the many things they love about Incredible India,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The recording starts with a diplomat driving an auto rickshaw and describing it as one her favourite things. The video then goes on to show the things the diplomats love about the country. From sports to the yummy street foods, you can spot many things that you may also love.

Take a look at the clip:

In celebration of India’s 75th #IndependenceDay, our American diplomats share the many things they love about #IncredibleIndia🇮🇳. pic.twitter.com/M1TOpj44oD — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) August 14, 2021

Shared on August 14, the video has amassed over 1.2 lakh views and tons of reactions. Netizens loved the gesture and shared some more activities, food options for the diplomats to try out in different cities of the country.

“Thank you all... You truly are great ambassadors of your great nation... We as Indians are really thankful for your wishes,” wrote a Twitter user. “Thank you for the warm greetings. Happy independence day,” commented another.

“Would suggest you guys to try out chole kulcha, golgappa and vada pav. Best snacks,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?