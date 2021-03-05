Is that ship ‘floating’ in the sky? Viral picture leaves netizens bamboozled
Some images available on the Internet force one to look at them again and again so one can understand what is going on in them. This picture of a ship may make you do the same. Facebook user Colin McCallum shared this image he captured at Banff, Aberdeenshire and it can seriously make one question one’s observation skills.
“Saw a real life optical illusion in Banff today,” reads the caption shared alongside the image. The picture shows a ship but what makes the photo puzzling is how the ship appears to look like it is floating in the air.
“When I first saw the boat, I had to do a double-take because I genuinely thought it was floating. Upon further inspection, however, I noticed that it was in fact just a remarkable optical illusion, McCallum told DailyMail.
Take a look at the share:
Shared on February 27, the post has garnered over 1,000 reactions and several comments. While some were perplexed at the unusual sight, many were confused about how the illusion happened.
“That’s brilliant!” wrote an individual. To this McCallum replied, “Had to do a double take to be sure”. “Wasn't an illusion, Agent Smith forgot to upgrade our version so the Matrix is getting glitchy,” joked another. “Back to the future fella. Good one,” commented a third.
Did you get confused looking at the illusion too?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is that ship ‘floating’ in the sky? Viral picture leaves netizens bamboozled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farooq Abdullah shakes a leg with Capt Amarinder Singh at wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nine great apes receive Covid shots in San Diego zoo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Friendship blossoms between an elephant and a buffalo. Watch their video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunal Kemmu getting impressed by his own singing is all of us who love to sing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Horse named Missy gets stuck in frozen pond. Here’s how she was rescued
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Purrfect rescue: Thai navy rescues four cats from sinking ship. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman’s post about centenarian athlete Man Kaur is inspiring many
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7-year-old girl helps to fund her own brain surgery through lemonade stand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delivery driver catches kid who fell from 12th floor of building, hailed as hero
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tweet about ‘home office’ toy set sparks mixed reactions on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Child tries chocolate milk for the first time, is instantly a fan. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Florida couple returns home, finds 7 foot alligator in garage. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dolly Parton’s rendition of Jolene encourages people to take the shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens are swooning over this Tom cat rug crafted by an artist from Florida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox