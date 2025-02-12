‘Isse badhiya kuch mat dete’: UPSC aspirant rants about dowry quality, bride’s family cancels wedding

A bride’s family cancelled her wedding to a man who ranted about the quality of furniture he received as part of dowry. Screenshots shared on Reddit by the bride’s cousin show the rude messages she received from her fiancé, which prompted her family to cancel the wedding. A picture of the furniture gifted to the groom by the bride's family(Reddit)

Here’s what happened

From the Reddit post, it appears that the bride’s family sent several pieces of furniture to the groom as part of the ‘wedding gift’. However, the man was clearly unhappy with the furniture and fired a number of rude messages to his bride-to-be. Among other things, he implied that the gift was not up to his standard.

The bride’s cousin, who posted screenshots of the exchange on Reddit, revealed that the groom is a teacher who is preparing for the UPSC civil service exam while the bride has a government job. The cousin also shared photographs of the furniture that was sent to the groom. It appears to include a bed, new mattresses, and a sofa set, among other bits and pieces.

The cousin also clarified that the groom’s family had made no demands for dowry and the furniture was sent by the bride’s family of their own will. However, it caused the groom to have a meltdown just 10 days before the wedding.

“Kiske level ke according?”

The screenshot shared on Reddit begins mid-conversation, when the woman asks her fiancé as to why he is insulting her family again and again.

“Aisa hai, ho gayi shaadi. Block my number. Mujhe baat hi nahi karni tumse ab (Look, the wedding is done for. Block my number. I don’t want to talk to you again),” the groom responded.

He then asked his bride-to-be: “Ye saman kya sochkr bheja tha?? Aur kiske level k according bheja h? (What were you thinking when you sent that stuff? And according to whose level did you choose it?)”.

Asked what was wrong with the furniture, the man replied that it would have been better to receive nothing.

“Isse badhiya kuch mat dete. M khud le leta sab apne according. Ab ye yaha jagah aur gherega aur kisi ko dikhane layak bhi nahi hai (It would have been better if you had sent nothing. I would have bought everything according to my choice. Now this is taking up space and it’s not even worth showing to anyone),” he replied.

The UPSC aspirant ended his salvo by advising his fiancee not to send anymore stuff.

Wedding cancelled

The rant led to the wedding being cancelled by the bride’s family. On social media, the general consensus to this update was “good riddance.”

“Congratulations to didi,” wrote one commenter when the original poster revealed that the wedding had been cancelled.

“If your sister has a job, she should not marry this d*****,” another said. “OP, save your sis from that kind of man who cries over gifts and status,” a Reddit user advised.