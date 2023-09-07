Logan Paul’s fiance Nina Agdal sues Dillon Danis, files restraining order over social media harassment

Logan Paul’s fiance Nina Agdal has reportedly sued Dillon Danis, and filed for a restraining order, after the boxer relentlessly harassed her on social media. Dillon recently shared an explicit video on social media, claiming that the woman featured is Nina. The video shows the woman in an intimate setting alongside an elderly gentleman, showing off her private parts. Many reports dismissed claims that the woman is Nina. Nina Agdal has reportedly sued Dillon Danis (ninaagdal/Instagram, dillondanis/Instagram)

This came afterLogan and Dillon’s feud reached its peak this week when theMMAstar crossed a line with their October 14 fight. On August 8, Paul announced his return to the ring, prompting Dillon to launch a social media war. Dillon claimed he possesses several other embarrassing photos and videos ofNina, saying, “I wanna drop these nukes I have of Nina so bad it would literally break the internet.”

This has been going on for at least a month, with Dillon taking to X (formerly Twitter) to post topless pictures of Ninain an attempt to anger Logan – photos that appear to be consensually taken. Pictures of her former boyfriends were also dug out.

What does the lawsuit allege?

Nina has now claimed in the lawsuit that she suffered humiliation and emotional distress because of Dillon’s attacks. Nina stated that a post Dillon shared on August 11, in particular, violated federal and state law. She claimed it was a sexually explicit photo from a “romantic encounter” she had over 10 years ago, the Daily Mail reported.

“Danis posted the photograph -- entirely uncensored -- from his X (Twitter) account, without Plaintiff's consent,” Nina wrote in the suit. “Later that day, Danis reposted the explicit photograph in order to maximize the number of views it would receive.” Nina claimed Dillon removed the post only after Misfits Boxing, organisers of his fight with Paul, threatened him saying they would cancel the showdown.

Among other posts shared by Dillon that upset Nina was an old video of her where she talked about her “desire for intimacy during a period of celibacy.” Nina claimed the video had been saved in her Snapchat archive, “suggesting Danis had hacked [her] personal account or had obtained the private video from someone who had done so.” The suit claims that Nina “had self-recorded that video, she never sent that private video recording to anyone.”

Nina is demanding unspecified damages but no less than $150,000 per violation of the federal law that bars people from sharing intimate images. She has demanded that the judge prohibit Dillon from sharing any more inappropriate photos featuring her.

How did Dillon Danis respond?

After learning about the restraining order filed against him, Dillon wrote on X, “Nina Adgel has filed a massive lawsuit against me. She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild but I won’t stop fu** the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking.”

The legal action, however, has not stopped Dillon from trolling Nina and using inappropriate words to refer to her. “This clout-who** sent the details to TMZ, exposing her true character,” he wrote in one post. In another post, he shared a photo of pornographic actor Johnny Sins, captioning it “Nina lawyer:”.