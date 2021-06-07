Home / Trending / Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
The image shows a meme on the plea against a Ludo app in Bombay High Court.(Twitter@Memer_world01)
Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter

It all started when a petition was filed in court against a popular application named Ludo Supreme.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021

Fun, tantrums and unending debates - the game of Ludo assures all these while playing with friends and family. The game, especially the online version, has been a source of entertainment for many, more so during the lockdowns.

One question that often comes up during the game is whether the winner used some well-calculated strategy or just made their way through the board with sheer luck. Turns out the decision about whether the game requires skills or luck will be made by the Bombay High Court, at least in the case of the online gaming application Ludo Supreme.

It all started when a petition was filed in court against Cashgrail Private Limited, the company that owns the app, indicating that the app promotes gambling.

Justices Abhay Anand and S S Shinde issued a notice seeking a reply from the Maharastra Government by June 22 on the plea seeking the declaration that "Ludo is a game of chance and not a game of skill,” reports Bar and Bench.

Meanwhile, netizens have flooded social media with various reactions and hilarious memes on the plea. Take a look:

Did these memes make you laugh out loud?

