Mama rat swims across pond to get back baby to safety in Manipur. Watch

The wholesome video of the mama rat and her baby may leave you smiling.
The image shows the mama rat crossing the pond.(Jukin Media)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 07:28 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

It is often said that a mother can go above and beyond to protect her kid. Every now and then we see videos that showcase this aspect. And, these videos are not only restricted to humans but they also feature the strength of animal moms. This video involving a rat is one such clip. It shows how a mama rat crosses a pond to save her baby.

The video opens to show a small waterbody. Within moments, a rat starts swimming in the pong to cross it and reach to the other side. Upon reaching the opposite side, the rat picks up her baby using her mouth and swims back. The video ends with both the mama and baby getting back to safety.

Take a look at the heartwarming video that may also uplift your mood:

The incident that took place in Manipur's Imphal is absolutely wholesome to watch. Don't you think so too? Did the video leave you with a warm feeling?

