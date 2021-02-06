Man teaches ‘physically-distanced, pandemic-safe’ bhangra in snow. Watch
A bhangra tutorial video has now created a stir on Twitter. There is a possibility that it will leave you in awe too. It shows a man teaching ‘physically-distanced and pandemic-safe’ bhangra to a group in snow in Canada.
Twitter user Gurdeep Pandher, whose bio says he is a dance teacher, took to the micro-blogging platform to share the video.
“Outdoor winter Bhangra class in the Yukon. When it was -20ºC (feeling like -30ºC with windchill) & the pandemic on top of that, these friends from the Yukon's French community joined me for a "physically-distanced and pandemic-safe" bhangra class for joy, exercise and positivity,” he wrote while sharing the clip.
Take a look at the video which can leave you with a desire to shake a leg. And, a fair warning, the snow-capped wilderness may make you feel a tad bit cold too.
Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 1.3 lakh views. It has also prompted people to share all sorts of comments. From praising Pandher’s teaching methods to talking about the snow, people tweeted all sorts of comments.
“Just love your videos! Thank you so much for cheering me up,” wrote a Twitter user. “That was awesome,” expressed another. “I cannot like this enough!!! It brings me so much joy just watching!” expressed a third. “I know I would slip and fall!!” said a fourth.
What do you think of the video?
