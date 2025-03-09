Nithin Kamath struggles to learn how Instagram works, shares hilarious chat: ‘I am too old’

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath shared his struggles with understanding how Instagram works as the fintech entrepreneur joined the social media platform. "Trying to learn how to use Instagram. I don’t know if I am too old or this is just too complex to use," he wrote in a post on X, sharing screenshots of his conversations with his team as he tried to figure out how to share content on Instagram. Nithin Kamath shared a post on X admitting confusion over Instagram's features.(X/@Nithin0dha)

The light-hearted conversation showed the 45-year-old's confusion over how features on Instagram work. "WTH is stories on Instagram? Stories, reels, post WTF" he asks him team on a group chat, receiving several laugh emoji reactions from them.

His team responds by telling him about communities and carousel options for post. "What! How are people not confused with all this?" a baffled Kamath replies.

The confusion continues when he is asked to share a post by his brother and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. As he struggles to understand the difference between a story and a post on Instagram, his team even suggests organising a "Instagram session" to teach him how the app works.

Take a look at the post here:

One of his team members even suggests sharing a screenshot of their conversation on Instagram. "Btw, share as what? Post, story?" Kamath replies, still confused.

Social media reacts

The post struck a chord with many of his followers, some of whom even agreed with his confusion and claimed that they found Instagram too complex to use as well. "Welcome to the Instagram maze Nithin!" said one of them.

"If you can survive Twitter, you can survive anything. Instagram is just Twitter with pictures, said another.

A third user joked, "Bro tell us how to make money and we will teach you how to use Insta!"

"You are too modest! For someone who built India’s most successful platform which the young folks use for investments this should be a cake walk! Happy to run a session with our teams!" remarked a fourth user.