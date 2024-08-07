Olympic star offered 2 crore porn deal after his penis mishap went viral

The French pole vaulter who went viral after his penis got in the way of his Olympics routine has now been offered a lucrative porn deal. Anthony Ammirati created an online frenzy after he missed his 5.70m target at the Paris Olympics because his bulge knocked down the pole, reported The New York Post. An overview shows France's Anthony Ammirati competing in the men's pole vault qualification of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis(AFP)

The crotch mishap caused Ammirati a spot in the finals, but he now has the opportunity to turn his Olympic heartbreak into a cash grab - the French pole vaulter has been offered a pornography deal worth $250,000 (over ₹2 crore).

The offer comes from pornographic website CamSoda.

CamSoda vice president Daryn Parker told TMZ: “If it was up to me, I’d award Anthony Ammirati for what everyone else saw - talent below the belt.

“As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I’d love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show, in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course,” Parker explained.

Anthony Ammirati’s Olympic elimination

Anthony Ammirati’s Olympic dreams crashed down with his pole on August 3. Footage of the moment went crazy viral online as it appeared to show his penis getting caught on the bar. The French athlete finished 12th in his group and failed to qualify for the finals.

“It’s a big disappointment,” Ammirati told the French Athletics Federation.

“I’m a bit gutted because I didn’t miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70m. What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings. Just a technical session.”

“I was 100 percent physically, but I was missing a bit of pole vault,” Ammirati explained. “The conditions were good. It’s the first time I’ve started a competition without any stress. As I was a total outsider, I only had one goal: to interact with the audience. I was almost there.”