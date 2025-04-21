Pope Francis' surprising past: Nightclub bouncer, tango dancer and pizza lover

As the news of Pope Francis' demise spread across the world, an outpouring of grief followed from global leaders, religious figures and millions of faithful Catholics who paid tribute to his legacy. Pope Francis passed away at age 88 after more than 11 years in charge of the papacy(PTI)

Pope Francis, who died on Monday at the age of 88, was known for his deep compassion owing to his remarkably humble beginnings. Before Pope Francis became the leader of the Catholic Church, the Pope's life was so unexpected, they seem almost unbelievable given the position he held at the time of his death.

Before he became a priest, young Jorge Mario Bergoglio worked several jobs in Buenos Aires, Argentina which included cleaning floors, running lab tests, and even being a bouncer at a bar.

According to Newsweek, the pope's past odd jobs were first reported in 2013 by Italian newspaper Gazzetta del Sud, which said that as a student "he worked as a bouncer at a nightclub to support himself."

A report by the Catholic News Service, citing the Vatican’s official newspaper L’Osservatore Romano, revealed that while speaking to parishioners in Rome, Pope Francis shared details about his life before he became pope.

Among the jobs he mentioned was his time working as a nightclub bouncer.

Pope Francis: People's Pope

Talking about his childhood, he had revealed that he was a lifelong fan of San Lorenzo football club and loved to dance the Tango. According to Time Magazine, he expressed his love for tango in 2010, saying it “comes from deep within me.” In 2014, hundreds of couples danced it in St. Peter’s Square, to show their appreciation for him.

Pope Francis was also a pizza lover. “The only thing I would like is to go out one day, without being recognised, and go to a pizzeria for a pizza,” he had said in an interview in 2015.

For his 81st birthday, he blew out a candle on a 13-ft-long mozzarella and tomato pizza pie.

Known for his deep compassion and humble demeanour, Pope Francis was also a tech savvy pontiff. Even at his advanced age, he held weekly WhatsApp and video calls with a parish in Gaza. To reach Catholics across the world, he joined Instagram in 2016 and gained 1.4 million followers in less than 12 hours.

He would often pose for selfies, especially with teens and once described the internet as “a gift from God". However, he worried that social media left people more isolated too. “The world of virtual communication is a good thing, but when it becomes alienating, it makes you forget to shake hands.” It’s a lesson that can apply to adults too," he said in 2018.