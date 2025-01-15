RedNote becomes most downloaded app on US Apple App Store as threat of TikTok ban looms

With the threat of a TikTok ban looming large, American social media users are flocking en masse to Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu (also called RedNote) - making it the most downloaded app on the US Apple App Store. Xiaohongshu or RedNote has become the most downloaded app on the US Apple App Store. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)(AP)

According to NBC News, RedNote became the top free-to-download app on the Apple App Store this Monday, followed by TikTok’s sister app Lemon8. It maintained its position as the most downloaded app on Tuesday as well.

Users say they are switching to RedNote in case TikTok is banned this Sunday. TikTok, which has been a cultural phenomenon, could be banned on January 19 under a law that forces the platform to cut ties with its China-based parent company, ByteDance, or shut down its US operation. However, the popular short form video app might be granted a last minute reprieve by the US Supreme Court.

About Xiaohongshu or RedNote

Like TikTok, Xiaohongshu is an app that combines short form videos with e-commerce. It was founded in China in 2013.

The app has gained traction in China and other regions with a Chinese diaspora — such as Malaysia and Taiwan — racking up 300 million monthly active users, a majority of whom are young women who use it as a de-facto search engine for product, travel and restaurant recommendations, as well as makeup and skincare tutorials, the Associated Press reported.

American social media users say they are switching to Xiaohongshu, which in English means “Little Red Book”, as a form of protest against the looming TikTok ban.

Some have said that if the TikTok ban goes under effect, they will stop using Meta-owned apps like Instagram and Facebook as a form of protest. According to NBC, Meta had paid a Republican lobbying firm to malign TikTok in 2022 and stands to gain new users if the TikTok ban is implemented.

Since the last few days, RedNote has seen an influx of American users who are calling themselves “TikTok refugees” as they ask for help in navigating the app.