Rupert Murdoch's real-life 'Succession' drama kicks off in Nevada courtroom: 10 things to know
A closed-door court battle over control of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire could determine the future of Fox News and the Wall Street Journal.
A court battle over control of media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s business empire began on Monday, pitting the 93-year-old against three of his six children. Murdoch is locked in a legal dispute as he tries to ensure that after his death, his eldest son and chosen heir, Lachlan Murdoch, retains control of his newspapers and television networks.
Here are 10 things to know about Rupert Murdoch's 'Succession' drama:
- Rupert Murdoch wants to change the terms of a family trust that was created in 1999 to make sure that Lachlan Murdoch, 53, can control News Corp and Fox News, according to a New York Times report.
- The billionaire's proposed amendment to the trust would block any interference to the running of the business by three of his other olden children - Prudence, Elisabeth and James.
- The Murdoch 'Succession' drama plays out in closed-door proceedings in a courtroom in Reno, Nevada.
- Rupert Murdoch media empire includes Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, The Sun, The Times of London and hundreds of newspapers in Australia.
- Prudence, Elisabeth and James Murdoch are believed to be more moderate in their political views. Lachlan Murdoch, meanwhile, is believed to be more conservative, like this father. While Prudence is 66, Elisabeth and James are in their 50s.
- The "irrevocable" trust was set up after the death of his second wife, Anna, who is the mother of Elisabeth Murdoch.Lachlan and James Murdoch. Murdoch's eldest child, Patricia Booker, is his daughter from his first wife.
- The final decision of the Nevada court will have huge implications on the vast media landscape that Murdoch owns and the nature of news coverage of conservative news media like Fox.
- The popular TV series, Succession, is believed to be based on the inheritance struggles within the Murdoch family.
- Murdoch stepped down as the chairman of News Corp and Fox Corp in September last year.
- Rupert Murdoch, who has a net worth of $19.5 billion, is the 100th richest person in the world, according to the Forbes Rich List 2024.
(With inputs from Reuters)
