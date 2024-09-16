Rupert Murdoch's real-life 'Succession' drama kicks off in Nevada courtroom: 10 things to know

A court battle over control of media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s business empire began on Monday, pitting the 93-year-old against three of his six children. Murdoch is locked in a legal dispute as he tries to ensure that after his death, his eldest son and chosen heir, Lachlan Murdoch, retains control of his newspapers and television networks.

Lachlan Murdoch (L), Rupert Murdoch and James Murdoch. (AP)