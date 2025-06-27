Shark Tank trolls Indian CEOs: 'They can't afford a Burj Khalifa flat, so you work 70 hours'

Shark Tank India, the entrepreneurial reality show, has officially opened registrations for its fifth season — but with a surprising twist. Rather than a traditional call to action, the show has released a satirical promotional video that takes a bold jab at toxic work culture and the idolisation of billionaire bosses in corporate India. A satirical video by Shark Tank India trolled toxic hustle culture,(Instagram/ sharktank.india)

A satirical start to Season 5

Shared on the official Instagram page of Shark Tank India, the 1 minute 40 second-long video opens with a biting remark:

“Many people in India are witness to poverty from their ₹150 crore penthouse because these poor CEOs still can’t afford a flat in Burj Khalifa.”

The video continues in a sarcastic tone, urging viewers to “work overtime — 70 hours a week for your bosses” and “continue until you are replaced by AI.” With each line, the creators appear to mock the culture of overwork and blind loyalty to corporations that often comes at the cost of personal growth or entrepreneurial ambition.

‘Don’t register’ — But actually, do

The caption accompanying the post reads:

“Stay loyal — keep turning your millionaire bosses into billionaires. Shark Tank India Season 5 registrations are now open but don’t register.”

The message, layered in irony, eventually drives home a larger point. Towards the end of the video, a voiceover adds:

“Save your billionaire boss, and do not apply for Shark Tank India Season 5. Because here, it’s not about your boss’s business, it’s about building your own.”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reactions pour in

The clip has already crossed 4 million views and triggered a wave of reactionson internet. Many users resonated with the message, while others appreciated the show's clever marketing strategy.

One user commented, “This is the most honest promo I’ve ever seen from an Indian show.” Another said, “Finally, someone’s saying it. Loyalty doesn’t pay the rent.” A viewer sarcastically noted, “Brb, working 80 hours to afford my boss’s next Audi.” Another wrote, “Bold move. But much needed.”

“This just hit a little too close to home,” a user remarked. “I feel seen,” another admitted. One more chimed in, “This alone makes me want to register.”