Techie rejects 96 LPA job, wants 1.3 crore; Internet says ‘hume rakh lo’

A recruiter has sparked a spirited discussion about salaries in tech after claiming that a candidate rejected a ₹96 LPA offer as he wanted ₹1.3 crore. Juned Khatri’s X post on the candidate’s rejection has been going steadily viral on the social media platform. The candidate refused to settle for a job paying ₹ 96 LPA (Representational image)

Khatri revealed on X that he was hiring for a ‘Head of Engineering’ position at an unnamed company. The firm was keen on hiring one particular candidate. However, this candidate’s salary expectations far exceeded the budget for the role.

Candidate rejects job offer

Khatri said that the candidate wanted ₹1.3 crore as fixed salary, while the budget for the role was only ₹96 lakh. Trying to negotiate did not work and the candidate eventually chose not to accept the position.

In the comments section of his post, the recruiter revealed that the candidate had 17 years of experience.

“Hurts to reject this one candidate, he is at 1.3cr and the budget for the role is 96L. Tried talking a mid ground on both ends, didn't work,” Khatri wrote on X.

The post sparked a slew of reactions, ranging from amused to serious. (Also read: Indian techie says ₹1 crore salary is the new norm, internet weighs in: ‘WITCH companies pay ₹15 LPA’)

While some wanted to know more about the position, others joked about trying to bag the high-paying role.

“No worries, I will take it up for 90lpa,” quipped one X user. “bhai mujhe le lo 90L mein. Jo bhi hoga seekh lunga mai (Bro hire me at ₹90 LPA. Whatever the job is, I will learn),” another said.

“I can do it for 40 lakh,” one X user offered. “I will do it for 90. I have 15 years of engineering experience,” a user added.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)