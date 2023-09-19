News / Trending / US dancing dad grooves to SRK’s Chaleya, takes inspiration from Mumbai’s dancing cop

ByArfa Javaid
Sep 19, 2023 08:04 PM IST

An individual reacted to this video of US man dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaleya and wrote, “You rock. Love from India.”

A video of a man from the United States dancing to the song Chaleya from the film Jawan is going viral online. The man famously known as Dancing Dad shared that he took inspiration from Mumbai’s dancing cop Amol Kamble for this dance video. Kamble, too, reacted to this video and dropped a love-filled comment.

Ricky Pond dancing to Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaleya from the Jawan. (Instagram/@ricky.pond)
“Trying some trendsetting moves inspired by @amolkamble2799,” wrote Ricky Pond while sharing the video on Instagram. The now-viral video shows Ricky Pond dressed in trousers, shirt and tie, busting a move or two to the song Chaleya. The in-sync dance moves might prompt you to get up and dance along.

Amol Kamble is a cop from Mumbai who often shares videos of himself grooving to viral songs. He commented on the video and wrote, “Thank you so much, sir. I hope one day we will meet and rock together.”

Watch the viral dance video here:

The video was shared on September 4. It has since gone viral on Instagram with over 3.8 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments section of this viral video.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments section of this video:

An individual wrote, “You rock. Love from India.”

“You have done wonderful dance moves,” appreciated another.

A third commented, “You nailed it.”

“Very nice dance!” posted a fourth.

A fifth shared, “You still got the vibe. I hope I can maintain this wonderful vibe even as I age.”

About the song Chaleya

Jawan was released on September 7 under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The song Chaleya, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, is choreographed by Farah Khan. It is sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. The hit track is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics written by Kumaar.

What are your thoughts on this dance video?

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

