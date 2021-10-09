Home / Trending / US man wears traditional Indian attire, grooves to Chogada from Loveyatri. Watch
The dance video of the US man to the song Chogada from Loveyatri has wowed people.
The image shows the trio dancing to to Chogada from Loveyatri.(Instagram/@ricky.pond)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 06:18 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

If you’re a regular user of the Internet and love seeing dance videos, chances are you already follow Ricky Pond on Instagram. This man from the US has been entertaining people with his dance videos on various Indian songs. His latest share showcases him grooving to Chogada and that too in traditional Indian attire.

“Chogada,” he simply wrote while sharing the video. The song is from the 2018 movie Loveyatri featuring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. It was sung by Darshan Raval.

Take a look at the video that shows Pond dancing with two other family members:

The video, since being shared a day ago, gathered more than 30,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated varied comments.

“Very cool,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awesome,” posted another. “Amazing,” shared a third. Many also used fire emoticon to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

