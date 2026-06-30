Couple buys 2-storey house in Italy for just ₹12 lakh: ‘I can’t imagine moving back’

An American couple has opened up about their decision to quit life in New York City and move to a small town in Italy. Cassandra Tresl and her husband, Alex Ninman, are both US-born American citizens who moved to Europe in 2019, drawn to a slower pace of life and more affordable housing. Cassandra Tresl and her husband, Alex Ninman, are American citizens who moved to Italy

“Today, we live in a small town in Italy’s Abruzzo region, about three hours outside Rome,” Cassandra told CNBC Make It. “We found a different way of life, and I can’t imagine moving back to the US in the coming years.”

Why they moved to Europe Cassandra explained that the decision to leave the US was based, in part, on their changing definition of success.

“Like many Americans, my husband and I grew up surrounded by the idea that success meant constantly upgrading — larger homes, newer cars, bigger achievements, and busier schedules.

“Over time, we started questioning whether any of those things were actually making us happier,” Cassandra said.

At the same time, the couple wanted a stronger sense of community around them. Italy seemed like a great option.

(Also read: Laid-off American techie moves to Germany with family: ‘US seems unaffordable now’)

₹ 12 lakh house in Italy After moving to Europe in 2019 and living for some time in the Czech Republic, Cassandra and Alex decided to put down roots in Italy.

They chose to buy a house in the small town in Abruzzo, and realised how much more affordable it was than homeownership in the US.

“Living in a small town made it possible for us to buy a home in cash without taking on the kind of financial burden that often comes with homeownership in the US,” said Cassandra.

To break it down in numbers, the couple paid 11,500 euros, or about $13,100 for their two-storey house. In INR, it is equivalent to just ₹12.2 lakh.

Cassandra described their home as a “a two-floor, two-bedroom house just under 1,076 square feet, with a third bedroom in the basement as well as an attic.”

“We put in another roughly 15,000 euros, or about $17,100, toward renovations,” she added.

Affordable lifestyle Moving to Italy also came with other perks, like more affordable cost of living. “Food, childcare, and other expenses are more affordable here. The lower cost of living gave us breathing room and allowed us to focus less on earning more and more,” said Cassandra.

“I kept my tech job and worked remotely at first. But once we settled in, I felt free to let it go. I make less now doing marketing for an Italian travel company and creating content, but the tradeoff has been worth it.”