Watch: Woman creates Netflix-style trailer to ask bosses for 10-day leave, internet says 'Give her a raise'

A woman’s unique way of asking her bosses for leave has gone viral online, earning praise from thousands of social media users for its creativity and humour. The outcome of the leave request has not yet been revealed. (Instagram/@frankgreeff_)

Instead of sending a formal email or speaking to her managers directly, a woman named Talia created a dramatic Netflix-style trailer to request 10 days of leave for a Bali vacation. The video, shared on Instagram, has now racked up over 7 million views online.

The clip plays out like a suspense-filled documentary teaser. It opens with an interviewer questioning Talia about her unusual behaviour in recent days. “Do you want to confess why you’ve been on so edge lately?” the interviewer asks.

Looking visibly nervous, Talia replies, “I need to ask Frank and Jack a question.”

As the dramatic music and questioning continue, the interviewer asks, “Is that why you’re being so strange?”

Talia then admits, “I just can’t bring myself to do it. I can’t do it, I haven’t found the right time to do it.”

The interviewer encourages her by saying, “Talia, the right time is now.”

Finally revealing the reason behind all the tension, Talia says, “I need 10 days of leave to go to Bali and have heaps of fun.”

The trailer ends with a dramatic cliffhanger: “So was it a yes or no?”