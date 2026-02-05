Who is Indian-origin Balaji Krishnamurthy? Uber appoints MDI Gurgaon alum as CFO

Uber Technologies has appointed Indian-origin Balaji Krishnamurthy as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He is a six-year veteran of the company and currently serves as vice president of strategic finance and investor relations. He will reportedly assume this new role from February 16, replacing Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah. Balaji Krishnamurthy is appointed as the new chief financial officer (CFO) of Uber. (REUTERS)

Who is Balaji Krishnamurthy? He is a strong supporter of the company’s autonomous ride-hailing efforts. On the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call, Krishnamurthy said that Uber would invest in AV software partners.

“After five years of 20%+ growth, we are entering 2026 with strong momentum, while remaining solidly on track to deliver on our three-year growth and profit outlook,” said Balaji Krishnamurthy, incoming CFO, in a statement.

He added, “With large and growing free cash flows, over the coming years we will invest with discipline across a multitude of opportunities, including positioning Uber to win in an AV future.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed his BE in electronics and communications from Manipal Institute of Technology. He then pursued higher education at Copenhagen Business School. Later, he completed his MBA from the Management Development Institute, Gurgaon.

Krishnamurthy started his career as an area manager and then worked as a research analyst. For 8 years, he served as vice president at Goldman Sachs.

He joined Uber as a senior manager in 2019 and was recently appointed as the company’s CFO.

Social media reacts: The news has prompted a series of reactions on social media. An individual wrote, “MDI Gurgaon has some gems who are leading many companies.” Another commented, “Big move for Uber, let's see how Balaji shapes the next chapter!”

Uber CEO on the change: According to a regulatory filing, while talking about the outgoing CFO, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said, “I want to thank Prashanth for everything he’s done for Uber. He’s been a great partner in getting us to investment-grade status, spearheading our first share repurchase program, and steering us through several major acquisitions. We all wish him the best in an exciting new opportunity that he will share more about soon.”

“For those who don’t know Balaji, he is trusted by investors, knows Uber’s business inside and out, and is a brilliant, decisive strategist. He has worked closely with me and our management team for years, and I am thrilled for him to step up as CFO as we kick off another big year for Uber,” he continued about Balaji Krishnamurthy.