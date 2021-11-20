Woman makes dress out of recycled KFC packages, company appreciates creativity

Combine sustainable fashion with a knack for creativity and love for food - what you get is a stunning outfit that is now going viral online. A fashion designer and blogger from South Africa took to Twitter to share the images of the very creative dress that has left people stunned, including KFC.

In the caption, she explained that it was made out of recycled KFC packaging. "Decided to make this dress for KFC from recycled KFC packages to show how much of KFC super fans we are," she said in the write-up accompanying the photos she shared of herself, wearing the said dress and posing with a KFC bucket. She also tagged KFC South Africa in her tweet

Take a look at the post:

Decided to make this dress for KFC from recycled KFC packages to show how much of KFC super fans we are.#KFCSuperfan @KFCSA #KFCDesigns. ??🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/XewkWc8Hdu — a superstar (@NokuzothaNtuli) November 17, 2021

Since being shared on November 18, this tweet has garnered more than 13,000 likes and several reactions. The woman who shared this tweet, also has it pinned on her profile at the moment, following the fact that it got hugely viral.

KFC South Africa themselves were pretty impressed with the dress and responded to her unique idea on the social networking site.

Take a look at their reaction right here:

All this fresh drip, we were never ready👌👌 — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 18, 2021

People also posted varied reactions while appreciating the dress.

“Very innovative....love to see it, sis,” wrote an individual. “So creative and cute,” said another. “You like your food so much that you want to wear it. That’s deep.” joked a third. “Exquisite,” said yet another. “You nailed it,” commented a fifth.

How creative do you think this dress is?