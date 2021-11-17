Zookeeper hugs huge alligator, video ends with a funny incident. Watch

Do you follow the official Instagram page of The Reptile Zoo? Then chances are you're aware of the amazing videos they often share. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and it shows one of their zookeepers hugging a huge alligator. However, that's not all. The video also ends with a funny incident.

“Sometimes I hug Darth Gator. He is out alligator ambassador. Did you know that Darth is an invasive species in California where the Zoo is, which is why they’re illegal as pet,” the zoo wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show the huge alligator hugging the zookeeper. Take a look at the video to see what happens next:

Since being shared about six days ago, the video has accumulated nearly 1.3 lakh likes and counting. It has also gathered varied comments from people.

“WOW!!!!! Clean up on isle 4!!!! Darth almost got you good!!!!!” joked an Instagram user. “Oh! Wow!” posted another. “I just love her! She is so happy and full of joy!” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

