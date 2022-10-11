Home / World News / 5 French nationals are currently held in Iran amid anti-hijab protests

5 French nationals are currently held in Iran amid anti-hijab protests

Published on Oct 11, 2022 12:13 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Last week, France urged its nationals to leave Iran as soon as possible, saying they were exposed to the risk of arbitrary detentions.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: Demonstrator gestures a peace sign during a rally.(AFP)
There are now five French nationals being held in Iran, French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna told French radio on Tuesday, after France last week said it was looking to verify if a fifth French national had been held during protests in Iran.

Protests have broken out in Iran over the last month following the death of 22-year old woman Mahsa Amini. Amini died while in the custody of Iran's morality police.

