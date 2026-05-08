7 Indian-origin persons deported over extortion-related crimes

Toronto: A release from a Canadian police outfit listing seven Indian-origin persons allegedly in extortion-related violence, has triggered a xenophobic reaction as six of them shared the same last name. The collage posted by Canadian police of the seven Indian-origin persons charged with alleged extortion-related crimes. (Credit: Surrey Police Service)

The release from Surrey Police Service (SPS) came on Wednesday and featured the six individuals, almost all of whom were subsequently removed from the country by the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA). Their photos were posted by SPS, identifying them as Hanspreet Singh, Harshdeep Singh, Harjot Singh, Taranveer Singh, Lovebir Singh, Dayajeet Billing and Prabhjot Singh.

SPS said the photos were released “after determining that the disclosure is necessary to assist with the ongoing police investigations of one or more extortion and related firearms incidents”. It added that it was “seeking additional witnesses, victims, or associates to come forward with relevant information regarding the activities of these individuals”.

However, the post resulted in a series of comments that were either virulently anti-Indian and or attacking Canada’s Sikh community, with several calling for deportations.

In fact, the trend was featured in the Today’s News section of X in Canada.

Some of those named have already been removed from Canada, like 22-year-old Lovebir Singh and 20-year-old Prabhjot Singh.

SPS also announced the arrest of another Indo-Canadian suspect in an extortion-related case. In a statement issued on Thursday, it said that 27-year-old Jaskaran Saroye has been charged with discharging a firearm into a place, knowing or being reckless as to whether someone was present. He has been remanded in custody and is awaiting a bail hearing.

On April 13, officers responded to reports of shots fired at a residence in the town, located in the province of British Columbia. SPS’ Extortion Response Team or ExRT took over the lead on the investigation and a suspect vehicle was identified, and a search warrant was obtained. SPS ExRT members executed the warrant on a residence in Surrey with the assistance of the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team, and other SPS teams and that led to Saroye’s arrest.

“This arrest and charge reflect the determined work of our officers to hold those responsible for gun violence accountable,” SPS’ chief constable Norm Lipinski said.