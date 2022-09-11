9/11 attacks: US President Biden to mark 21st anniversary, tributes pour in
As America remembers 9/11 with moments of silence, US President Joe Biden will mark the 21st anniversary of the attacks at the Pentagon on Sunday. President Joe Biden plans to speak and lay a wreath at the Pentagon, while first lady Jill Biden is scheduled to speak in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband are due at the World Trade Centre in New York, new agency AP reported.
The New York City Police Department dedicated its Twitter account today to remembering "our 9/11 fallen brothers and sisters". The NYPD shared portraits of officers that it lost during the attack.
Indian Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri paid his tribute to those who suffered from the attack on the United States’ Twin Towers and tweeted: “On the anniversary of 9/11, I pay tribute to the victims of the dastardly terror attacks which changed the world forever.”
On September 11, 2001, nearly 3,000 people were killed as 19 al-Qaeda hijackers seized control of four jetliners, sending two of the planes into New York’s World Trade Centre, one into the Pentagon and the fourth into a field in western Pennsylvania. The terror attack defined the presidency of George W. Bush, who was reading a book to Florida schoolchildren when the planes slammed into the World Trade Centre.
Queen's death could prompt royal reconciliation for Harry and Meghan
Queen Elizabeth II's death could help start a reconciliation between Prince Harry and wife Meghan and the rest of the royal family, after a reported rift and their relocation to the United States. The couple, who were on a rare visit to Britain when the queen died on Thursday, reunited with Harry's brother William and wife Kate at Windsor Castle Saturday. It was their first joint public appearance since they moved stateside in early 2020.
7.6-magnitude earthquake jolts Papua New Guinea, no tsunami threat
An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 shook northeastern Papua New Guinea on Sunday morning, a day after series of tremors were felt in the region. The earthquake jolted the Kainantu town in the eastern New Guinea region at 6:46am local time (5:16am IST). The latitude of the quake was 6.224S while the Longitude was 146.471E. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has since removed the tsunami threat for the area.
King Charles proclaimed Canada's new head of state
King Charles III was officially proclaimed as Canada's monarch Saturday in a ceremony in Ottawa. Charles automatically became king when Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday. Charles now is the head of state in Canada, a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies. Recent visits attracted sparse crowds. Overall, the antiroyal movement in Canada is minuscule, meaning that Charles will almost certainly remain king of Canada. Governor General Mary Simon also took part.
Zelenskyy as Russia announces troop pullback from Kharkiv: 'Shown its best side'
Around “2,000 kilometres of Ukraine's territory” has been liberated, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Sunday amid an ongoing seven-month-long war with Russia whose troops invaded the East-European country on February 24, leading to a major escalation of tensions between the two nations. On Thursday, the army's commander-in-chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi had said their troops had recaptured 1,000 square kilometres (nearly 400 square miles) of territory from Russian forces, according to news agency AFP.
Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv
Russia's Defense Ministry announced Saturday that it was pulling back troops from two areas in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said troops would be regrouped from the Balakliya and Izyum areas to the eastern Donetsk region. Earlier Saturday, Ukrainian officials claimed major gains in the Kharkiv region, saying their troops had cut off vital supplies to Izyum.
