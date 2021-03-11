Australia to equip schools with educational material on sexual consent
Australian children will soon be given fundamental educational lessons on consent, sexual abuse, and the basics of respectful relationships.
To this end, education minister Alan Tudge, in an interview with Sky News, said that the federal government would in the coming weeks distribute 'Respect Matters', a suite of educational material, in schools across the country.
The move was triggered by a petition launched by 22-year-old Chanel Contos, a former Sydney school student who calls for a more comprehensive sex education curriculum across Australia.
To Contos, the rising number of sexual abuse cases in the country is intrinsically linked to a dearth of elementary education regarding enthusiastic consent, sexual coercion, and slut-shaming, as reflective of the "rape culture" in the society.
The 22-year-old activist has especially been vocal about the cases of sexual assault and rape in Australian schools and has shared thousands of such accounts over the past couple of weeks. Her petition advocating for improved sex education in schools has encouraged several women to actively resist sexual abuse in the workplace and triggered a national debate on substantial measures regarding the same.
The petition, titled 'Teach Us Consent' has already managed to garner more than 30,000 signatures and sparked close to 3,000 testimonies from women who experienced sexual misconduct in schools.
Education minister Tudge, while announcing the government's plans to distribute educational material in schools, also admired the courage of all the activists fighting for the aforementioned cause.
"I've got to say I've been quite shocked at the extent of the number of people who are coming forward," Tudge was quoted as saying.
According to the data provided by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), about one in six girls and one in ten boys face abuse, sexual or otherwise, before the age of 15.
Around 374 juvenile sexual assault cases were reported in New South Wales in 2020, while less than 10% of the rapes reported to the police resulted in a conviction.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden vows normal I-Day for US amid global spikes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Quad launches move to rollout 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by 2022
- The Quad Summit was also the first plurilateral engagement for US President Joe Biden since he assumed office in January, and he said a free and open Indo-Pacific was essential to the future of all four countries.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Refrain from forming ‘exclusive cliques’: China on Quad summit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google slams Microsoft over support for media antitrust bill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: WHO chief says situation in Brazil 'deeply concerning'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain urges citizens to leave Myanmar as violence against protesters mounts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers’ issue ‘absolutely, totally’ a matter for India: UK minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Free and open' Indo-Pacific essential for all, says Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US lawmakers Nadler, Ocasio-Cortez call on New York governor Cuomo to resign
- The Democratic governor has denied he ever touched anyone inappropriately and has said he’s sorry if he ever made anyone uncomfortable.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will hike budget deficit further': Italy PM Draghi on plan to boost economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: Mexico’s landmark move to legalise marijuana, possible impact on US
- Mexican president has backed the bill, saying it would help the government curb drug-related violence which claims thousands of lives every year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NYC prosecutor overseeing probe against Trump probe says won't seek reelection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Memo banning Afghan girls from singing prompts #IAmMySong protest
- #IAmMySong is gaining traction on Twitter, with some Afghan girls singing their favorite tunes for the camera and calls popping up for petitions to oppose the directive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cooperation between countries should not 'target' third party: China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi King Salman sacks hajj and umrah minister in royal decrees
- "Mohammed Saleh ben Taher Benten, Minister of Haj and Umrah shall be relieved form his position," state news agency said in a tweet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox