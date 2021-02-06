IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Biden mulls ways to ease Iran's financial pains without lifting key sanctions
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.�In his inaugural visit to the department, Biden�said he is halting or reversing a slew of foreign policy initiatives from the Trump administration, including troop drawdowns in Germany and support for a Saudi-led offensive in Yemen that turned into a humanitarian disaster. Photographer: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.�In his inaugural visit to the department, Biden�said he is halting or reversing a slew of foreign policy initiatives from the Trump administration, including troop drawdowns in Germany and support for a Saudi-led offensive in Yemen that turned into a humanitarian disaster. Photographer: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden mulls ways to ease Iran's financial pains without lifting key sanctions

Reviving the Iran deal has emerged as one of the Biden administration’s highest-profile foreign policy challenges, part of a slew of actions meant to halt or reverse initiatives championed by Trump’s national security team.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:02 AM IST

The Biden administration is weighing ways to ease Iran’s financial pain without lifting crushing economic sanctions -- including on oil sales -- as a step toward reviving the 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by former President Donald Trump.

Some options US officials are debating include providing backing for International Monetary Fund lending to Tehran for coronavirus relief and easing up on sanctions that have stymied international coronavirus aid from getting into Iran, according to four people familiar with the administration’s thinking. Such moves could be justified on humanitarian grounds.

President Joe Biden could also sign an executive order reversing Trump’s decision to quit the multinational deal, according to the people. But issuing sanctions waivers to allow Iran to sell oil on the international market isn’t currently under serious consideration, according to the people.

“Over recent months there’s been a lot of thinking in both Europe and the Democratic camp on a number of immediate measures the U.S. can realistically take,” said Ellie Geranmayeh, a senior fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations. She described the ideas under consideration as measures that “can still give Iran tangible relief.”

Reviving the Iran deal has emerged as one of the Biden administration’s highest-profile foreign policy challenges, part of a slew of actions meant to halt or reverse initiatives championed by Trump’s national security team. That includes freezing a planned troop drawdown in Germany, withdrawing support for offensive actions supporting Saudi Arabia in the war in Yemen and reviewing the previous administration’s outreach to North Korea.

Biden’s National Security Council held a meeting on Mideast issues Friday that was believed to focus on Iran, but White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Twitter that “no pending policy announcements” were expected from the gathering.

Biden has long criticized Trump’s decision to quit the Iran accord, saying it reduced the “breakout period” Tehran needs to build a nuclear weapon, but getting back into the deal is also fraught. Iran’s leaders are demanding an end to U.S. sanctions and have since breached the agreement by enriching uranium beyond levels permitted by the accord, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The Biden administration insists that Iran return to compliance with the JCPOA before the US goes further, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said any full return is still a “long ways off.” But Iran says the US needs to make the first move, and President Hassan Rouhani’s government is taking a series of steps aimed at increasing pressure on the US for a speedy deal.

Robert Malley, the State Department’s new envoy for Iran negotiations, declined to comment. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US wants to consult with European allies that were part of the deal before allowing coronavirus aid or any other relief. Those nations were infuriated when Trump quit the accord and reimposed a raft of economic sanctions.

“Before we announce any changes in policy along those lines we would want to make sure we’ve undertaken those consultations, and we’re in the process of doing those now,” Price said.

Those talks began on Friday, according to UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab.

Yet it’s still early days for the Biden administration. Malley was appointed only last week and Wendy Sherman, an architect of the nuclear deal who is Biden’s pick to be deputy secretary of state, has yet to have her Senate confirmation hearing.

Iran’s key demand for a return to compliance is for the removal of crippling restrictions the US put on the country’s ability to sell oil. In a sign that the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign is losing effectiveness, the country’s oil exports have risen steadily in recent months, though they remain far below historic levels.

Skeptics fear that easing oil sanctions now would deny the US a key source of leverage and make Iran less likely to go back into the deal. At the same time, oil analysts at Rapidan Energy group foresee an additional 500,000 Iranian barrels of oil coming back on the market in the next two to three months, possibly with US approval.

“To do a deal reset that requires compliance for compliance, the Biden administration recognizes they’ve got to allow those barrels back on the water,” said Scott Modell, managing director at Rapidan. “The final pathway hasn’t been paved yet, but I think they’re working on it.”

One of the biggest challenges the new administration faces is the wave of sanctions Trump imposed late in his administration targeting Iran over its sponsorship of terrorism. That includes the decision to impose terrorism-related sanctions on Iran’s Central Bank. Any sanctions relief -- even on humanitarian grounds -- could fail to deliver if the terror designation remains because the central bank oversees virtually all the country’s financial activity.

“Unless Iran’s central bank is going to be allowed to freely operate in the international banking system, Iran is not going to accept returning to compliance with the JCPOA,” Kenneth Katzman, a senior analyst on Middle East issues at the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service, told an Atlantic Council event last week. “The central bank is the hub of Iran’s international banking activity.”

There are a few signs of movement. South Korea is in the final stages of talks with the US about unfreezing some of the billions of dollars of Iranian money trapped in the Asian country due to sanctions, the Yonhap News Agency reported. That came after Iran released the crew of a South Korean-flagged ship that was seized in the Persian Gulf on January 4.

The U.S. Treasury Department could also issue licenses allowing limited trade with Iran, or offer assurances that trade via a humanitarian channel set up by European nations known as Instex won’t be affected. Although the Trump administration insisted humanitarian trade with Iran was allowed, many participants felt they didn’t get the safeguards they needed to go ahead.

Coming Crisis

Yet as much as the Biden team would like to move carefully and in lockstep with Europe, Iran and the US are heading toward a crisis at the end of February that’s likely to make reviving the deal even harder. On February 21, Iran has threatened to stop abiding by what’s known as the Additional Protocol -- a series of voluntary measures that allow for snap nuclear inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

One IAEA diplomat, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations, described the sides as sleepwalking into conflict. On February 1 and February 2, the IAEA circulated restricted documents to diplomats confirming fresh breaches to the accord, and Iran is moving forward with higher levels of uranium enrichment at both its Fordow and Natanz facilities.

“The United States needs to come back into compliance and Iran will be ready immediately to respond,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told CNN this week. “The timing is not the issue, the issue is whether the United States, the new administration, wants to follow the failed policies of the Trump administration or not.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden iran
app
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.�In his inaugural visit to the department, Biden�said he is halting or reversing a slew of foreign policy initiatives from the Trump administration, including troop drawdowns in Germany and support for a Saudi-led offensive in Yemen that turned into a humanitarian disaster. Photographer: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.�In his inaugural visit to the department, Biden�said he is halting or reversing a slew of foreign policy initiatives from the Trump administration, including troop drawdowns in Germany and support for a Saudi-led offensive in Yemen that turned into a humanitarian disaster. Photographer: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden mulls ways to ease Iran's financial pains without lifting key sanctions

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:02 AM IST
Reviving the Iran deal has emerged as one of the Biden administration’s highest-profile foreign policy challenges, part of a slew of actions meant to halt or reverse initiatives championed by Trump’s national security team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dressed in red, the colour of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy, holding pictures of her and signs in Chinese, English and Burmese condemning the coup, around 300 people marched down the streets around Taipei's Little Burma. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
Dressed in red, the colour of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy, holding pictures of her and signs in Chinese, English and Burmese condemning the coup, around 300 people marched down the streets around Taipei's Little Burma. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
world news

Sino-Burmese residents in Taiwan rally against Myanmar coup

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:44 AM IST
Taiwan is home to around 40,000 people originally from Myanmar, most of whom are ethic Chinese. Some are descendents of Nationalist troops trapped in Myanmar at the end of China's civil war in 1949 and others have come more recently, fleeing repression and anti-Chinese sentiment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Blinken also pressed China to condemn the military coup in Myanmar, and he reaffirmed that Washington will work with allies to hold China accountable for efforts to threaten stability of Indo-Pacific, including across the Taiwan Strait, the department said in a statement.(REUTERS)
Blinken also pressed China to condemn the military coup in Myanmar, and he reaffirmed that Washington will work with allies to hold China accountable for efforts to threaten stability of Indo-Pacific, including across the Taiwan Strait, the department said in a statement.(REUTERS)
world news

Blinken presses China on Xinjiang, Hong Kong in call with Beijing's top diplomat

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:37 AM IST
The relationship between the world's two biggest economies hit its lowest point in decades during the presidency of Donald Trump, and Chinese officials have expressed cautious optimism that it would improve under the administration of Joe Biden.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks at the State Department in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden speaks at the State Department in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden withdraws nomination of Indian-American advocate Vijay Shanker

PTI, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Shanker was renominated for this top judiciary position by former President Donald Trump on January 2, two months after he lost the presidential elections and just a little over a fortnight before Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vials of a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV, co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc and a team led by Chinese military infectious disease expert, are pictured in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.(REUTERS)
Vials of a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV, co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc and a team led by Chinese military infectious disease expert, are pictured in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.(REUTERS)
world news

Mexico gets China's CanSino vaccine paperwork for approval

AP, Mexico City
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:07 AM IST
Mexico is running out of vaccines, and has placed its hopes on CanSino’s single-shot dose. CanSino has carried out Phase 3 trials in Mexico with 14,425 volunteers enrolled.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. On Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)(AP)
This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. On Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, Johnson & Johnson has asked U.S. regulators to clear the world’s first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, an easier-to-use option that could boost scarce supplies. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)(AP)
world news

White House says working to speed early production of J&J's Covid-19 vaccine

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:42 AM IST
J&J applied on Thursday for US emergency use authorization. It expects to have some vaccine ready for distribution as soon as authorized but has not said how much.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Residents prep donated vegetables at a soup kitchen in the Villa Maria shantytown of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, amid a second complete lockdown in less than a year.(AP Photo)
Residents prep donated vegetables at a soup kitchen in the Villa Maria shantytown of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, amid a second complete lockdown in less than a year.(AP Photo)
world news

IMF chief warns of 'lost generation' if low-income countries don't get more help

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:38 AM IST
A former top World Bank executive, Georgieva said vaccination efforts were uneven, with poor countries facing "tremendous difficulties" even as official development funds were going down.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden waves as he arrives at Newcastle, Delaware US on February 5, 2021.(Reuters Photo )
US President Joe Biden waves as he arrives at Newcastle, Delaware US on February 5, 2021.(Reuters Photo )
world news

Joe Biden back in Delaware with moving on his weekend to-do list

AP, Wilmington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:25 AM IST
Joe Biden and his aides have been meticulous about how they go about their business as they try to reduce the chances of infection among White House staffers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Houthi supporters chant slogans as they attend a demonstration against the United States over its decision to designate the Houthis a foreign terrorist organization in Sanaa, Yemen.(AP)
Houthi supporters chant slogans as they attend a demonstration against the United States over its decision to designate the Houthis a foreign terrorist organization in Sanaa, Yemen.(AP)
world news

US intends to revoke terrorist designation of Yemen's Houthis

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:24 AM IST
The United Nations describes Yemen Uas the world's biggest humanitarian crisis, with 80% of its people in need.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taliban delegates speak during talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar.(REUTERS)
Taliban delegates speak during talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents in Doha, Qatar.(REUTERS)
world news

US-Taliban agreement has no element of peace says Haqqani

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:19 AM IST
The Taliban were made to commit to only one thing, that they would enter intra-Afghan talks, not that they would agree to peace,” Husain Haqqani, the former Pakistani Ambassador to the US, said on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the State Department. (AP File Photo )
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the State Department. (AP File Photo )
world news

Top diplomats of US, UK, France, Germany hold virtual talks

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:45 AM IST
The last time the top foreign affairs officials from the four countries met as a quartet was in April 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pro-Trump protesters storming into the Capitol on January 6. (Reuters File Photo )
Pro-Trump protesters storming into the Capitol on January 6. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Donald Trump impeachment trial confronts memories of Capitol siege

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Defenders of the former president are casting doubt over the legality of the impeachment trial.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP File Photo )
President Joe Biden signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP File Photo )
world news

Biden says he does not expect minimum wage hike to be in Covid-19 relief bill

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:18 AM IST
Joe Biden said he would be prepared to negotiate the wage rise separately and the increase could be phased in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks at the State Department in Washington, DC. (Bloomberg File Photo )
US President Joe Biden speaks at the State Department in Washington, DC. (Bloomberg File Photo )
world news

Joe Biden says Donald Trump should not receive intelligence briefings

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:13 AM IST
President Joe Biden said his predecessor, Donald Trump, should not receive the intelligence briefings that are typically given to former presidents because of his “erratic behavior.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden speaks with reporters after stepping off Air Force One at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Del., on Friday.(AP File Photo )
President Joe Biden speaks with reporters after stepping off Air Force One at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Del., on Friday.(AP File Photo )
world news

Microsoft halts funds through 2022 to lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:05 AM IST
Microsoft will also suspend contributions for state officials and organizations who supported objections
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP