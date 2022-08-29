Car ferry carrying 300 people ablaze off Sweden coast
A large rescue operation was under way off the Swedish coast after a car ferry with 300 people on board was on fire.
A large rescue operation was under way off the Swedish coast on Monday where a car ferry with 300 people on board was on fire, Swedish maritime authorities said.
"There is a fire on the car deck," Swedish Maritime Administration spokesman Jonas Franzen told AFP, adding that three helicopters and seven vessels had been dispatched to the scene and an evacuation of the ship had begun.
There were no immediate reports of injuries and the cause of the fire was not yet known.
"The fire is under control," another spokeswoman, Lisa Mjorning, told AFP.
The ship, the Stena Scandica, was located off the island of Gotska Sandon off Sweden's southeastern coast.
-
IMF revives Pakistan's loan programme, approves USD 1.17bn bailout fund
The IMF's executive board on Monday approved the revival of Pakistan's Extended Fund Facility programme after which the cash-strapped country will receive the 7th and 8th tranche of USD 1.17 billion. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that the International Monetary Fund's Board has approved the revival of Pakistan's EFF program. The IMF board's clearance is expected to reverse continuously depleting foreign exchange reserves, strengthen the Pakistani rupee and support the balance of payments.
-
Clashes erupt after Iraqi Shiite cleric resigns, 3 dead
An influential Shiite cleric announced on Monday Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr would resign from Iraqi politics, prompting hundreds of his angry followers to storm the government palace and sparking violent clashes with security forces in which at least three protesters were killed. Iraq's military announced a nation-wide curfew and the caretaker premier suspended Cabinet sessions in response to the violence.
-
Can consider importing vegetables, edibles from India, says Pak FM Miftah Ismail
Amid food security concerns due to catastrophic floods, Pakistan on Monday said that it can consider importing vegetables and other edible items from India, according to a media report. In June, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari emphasized the country's interest in trade and engagement with India saying that Pakistan was isolated on the world stage due to past policies. The rescue, relief, and rehabilitation in the country continue. While 719,558 livestock has also been killed.
-
How Pakistan grapples with floods amid economic crisis, Taliban insurgency
The unprecedented deluge that has hit parts of Pakistan, affecting more than 30 million people, could not have come at a worse time for a country already coping with a debilitating economic crisis and a resurgent Taliban insurgency. According to official figures, at least 1,000 people have died and at least 1,500 have been injured. Both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa toured flood-hit areas on Sunday.
-
Pakistan flood: Third of country 'under water'; over 1,000 dead | Top 10 updates
As tens of millions of people across swathes of Pakistan are battling the worst monsoon floods in a decade, killing hundreds so far, climate change minister Sherry Rehman on Monday said a third of the country was under water as a result of flooding caused by record monsoon rains. Local residents said food and medicine was running out and they had little access to power. Here are top 10 updates on Pakistan floods: 1.
