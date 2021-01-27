IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / China’s Zero-Tolerance Covid Approach Now Includes Anal Swabs
China on Tuesday locked down a city of 4.9 million residents near Beijing as authorities continued to battle a surge in Covid-19 infections across the country.(via REUTERS)
China on Tuesday locked down a city of 4.9 million residents near Beijing as authorities continued to battle a surge in Covid-19 infections across the country.(via REUTERS)
world news

China’s Zero-Tolerance Covid Approach Now Includes Anal Swabs

  • Some residents in China’s northern regions have been subjected to the anal swabs with little warning. It involves the insertion of a saline-soaked cotton swab about two-to-three centimeters into the anus, with the sample then tested for the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:04 PM IST

China is ramping up efforts to neutralize the coronavirus as new outbreaks test its already stringent pandemic strategy, with another weapon added to an arsenal of border curbs, mass testing and hard lockdowns: anal swabs.

While there is no nationwide policy on use of the technique, some residents in China’s northern regions -- where the flare-up now amounts to more than 1,700 cases -- have been subjected to the anal swabs with little warning. It involves the insertion of a saline-soaked cotton swab about two-to-three centimeters into the anus, with the sample then tested for active traces of the virus.

More than 1,000 schoolchildren and teachers in Beijing were given anal, throat and nose swabs last week, along with a separate antibody test, after one asymptomatic virus case was detected on campus, according to local officials.

On Monday, passengers on a flight from Changchun, the capital city of Jilin province, to Beijing were told to disembark after officials discovered that someone from an area deemed as high risk for virus transmission was on board. They were then brought to a hotel where health workers took nose and anal swabs, said a passenger who asked to be identified only by his last name, Wang.

Some people arriving into Beijing are being asked to undertake anal swabs as well, with one traveler who came from Hong Kong a few weeks ago telling Bloomberg News she was told to do the swab herself while in mandatory hotel quarantine. The person, who didn’t want to be identified citing privacy concerns, also had to do three nose and throat tests, one blood test and her hotel room has been tested twice.

More Accurate

Use of the new detection technique is based on research that traces of the virus found in the anus can last longer than in the respiratory tract, Li Tongzeng, deputy director of the respiratory and infectious disease department of Beijing You An Hospital said in an interview with state television last week. Anal swabs could be more accurate than throat and nose tests, he said, adding it was only being used on at-risk groups, including at quarantine sites.

Still, there’s no evidence that virus transmission is any more common among patients who test positive in the anus area, and anal swabbing has not been conducted in other places that have successfully achieved near-elimination of the pathogen, like New Zealand.

Since quelling its original outbreak in the central city of Wuhan last year, China has mounted a relentless drive to stamp out the coronavirus within its vast population, often deploying resources and powers that wouldn’t be viable or even countenanced in other countries.

While Western nations like the US and UK still struggle with adequate virus testing, China is not just testing entire city populations every week, but also millions of frozen food imports and the containers that arrive in every day for minute traces of the pathogen. All incoming travelers are subject to multiple tests and lengthy quarantines.

That zeal, driven in part by local government officials concerned about repercussions should their cities become the next Wuhan, has worked at keeping outbreaks in check, but the use of techniques like anal swabbing is being questioned by some experts -- even in the country’s state-run media. So far, it appears to be only being used in the north, including the capital.

“I don’t understand why Beijing added anal swabs. It’s not like poking the throat. You need a certain place and the risk of such transmission routes is lower,” said Jiang Qingwu, a professor of epidemiology at the School of Public Health at Shanghai’s Fudan University. “Maybe they want to find remnants? It’s true that the virus can be detected there.”

Scientists have found that some Covid-19 patients have active and prolonged gut viral infection, even if they don’t manifest gastrointestinal symptoms. For such people, stool samples often test positive even a week after their respiratory samples have gone negative, researchers from the Chinese University of Hong Kong found.

Covid-19 May Cause Prolonged Gut Infection, Scientists Say

Tougher Lockdowns

China’s capacity to endure disruption to business and everyday life in its ferocious fight against the coronavirus is a hallmark of its approach.

It’s the only country that has repeatedly detected traces of the virus on frozen food imports, with efforts that include disinfecting packaging adding to delays at ports, where containers of produce have been piling up. Local consumers are shunning foreign food for fear of infection, and China’s meat imports are projected to plunge as much as 30% this year from a record in 2020.

China’s lockdowns are also getting tougher, rivaling the severity of curbs placed on Wuhan a year ago even as case levels pale in comparison to elsewhere. China has reported just two Covid-19 deaths since April, and new infections at the height of the current flare-up number around 100 a day, compared with hundreds of thousands in the US

Covid Lockdowns Are Spreading a Year After China Shocked World

In Tonghua, a city of 2 million people in Jilin province bordering North Korea, all residents have been banned from leaving their homes since Jan. 21 after 100 infections were detected. Some have complained on social media of insufficient food supplies after the sudden order, prompting an apology from local officials.

There are signs that the central government is trying to encourage some moderation.

An editorial from the Xinhua state news agency said Jan. 16 that local authorities should cease using the phrase “wartime measures” to describe their containment efforts. Such slogans could cause unnecessary panic, “paralyze people’s minds” and affect normal activities, the editorial said.

But with the Lunar New Year holiday approaching in mid-February, when officials expect 1.7 billion trips to be taken despite pleas for people to stay home, the wartime footing is likely to continue. The country is also doubling down on vaccination, with plans to inoculate 50 million people by the holiday with locally-developed vaccines.

“We don’t tolerate the virus circulating. Once we find it, we immediately quash it and outbreaks are not allowed,” said Lu Hongzhou, an infectious disease physician who advises both the central and Shanghai governments on Covid-19 treatment.

“Our country has always pursued this strategy and it can’t be adjusted.”


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china coronavirus coronavirus testing
app
Close
e-paper
China on Tuesday locked down a city of 4.9 million residents near Beijing as authorities continued to battle a surge in Covid-19 infections across the country.(via REUTERS)
China on Tuesday locked down a city of 4.9 million residents near Beijing as authorities continued to battle a surge in Covid-19 infections across the country.(via REUTERS)
world news

China’s Zero-Tolerance Covid Approach Now Includes Anal Swabs

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:03 PM IST
  • Some residents in China’s northern regions have been subjected to the anal swabs with little warning. It involves the insertion of a saline-soaked cotton swab about two-to-three centimeters into the anus, with the sample then tested for the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China has attempted to pin the blame for the cancelled vaccine trials in Bangladesh on India(AP)
China has attempted to pin the blame for the cancelled vaccine trials in Bangladesh on India(AP)
world news

Chinese vaccine trial in Dhaka fell through. Its state media blames New Delhi

By Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:03 PM IST
  • Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech told Bangladesh in September last year that it didn't have money to pay for the vaccine trials and its request for funding to CEPI had been declined
READ FULL STORY
Close
Philanthropist and Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates.(AP)
Philanthropist and Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates.(AP)
world news

'Crazy and evil': Bill Gates surprised by pandemic conspiracies about him

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:28 PM IST
In an interview with Reuters, Gates said the millions of online posts and "crazy conspiracy theories" about him and about top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci had likely taken hold in part because of the combination of a frightening viral pandemic and the rise of social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pfizer and BioNTech have been looking for ways to increase the supply of their immunization, from expanding existing plants to adding suppliers and contract manufacturers.(REUTERS)
Pfizer and BioNTech have been looking for ways to increase the supply of their immunization, from expanding existing plants to adding suppliers and contract manufacturers.(REUTERS)
world news

Sanofi to make millions of BioNTech-Pfizer’s Covid vaccine doses

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 02:00 PM IST
The French drugmaker will give BioNTech access to a production facility in Frankfurt, which will start to deliver doses this summer, Sanofi said in a statement Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“The world needs to spend billions to save trillions,” Bill Gates said.
“The world needs to spend billions to save trillions,” Bill Gates said.
world news

Bill Gates outlines strategy to prevent the next pandemic

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:51 PM IST
One of the significant concerns is the threat of “immunity inequality,” where only rich people have access to vaccines, Melinda Gates wrote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The editor in chief, Kevin Tyler, was quoted as saying cats can be infected by the virus and they can be asymptomatic hence can infect the human too.(AFP)
The editor in chief, Kevin Tyler, was quoted as saying cats can be infected by the virus and they can be asymptomatic hence can infect the human too.(AFP)
world news

Covid-19 vaccinations may be needed for cats, dogs as well: Scientists

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:50 PM IST
As per the scientists, the domesticated animals can become 'reservoirs' of the virus as they can get infected posing a 'significant long-term' threat.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Haqqani Network was blamed along with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for last year’s attack on the Sikh place of worship in Kabul that killed almost 30 people on March 25, 2020. (REUTERS)
The Haqqani Network was blamed along with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for last year’s attack on the Sikh place of worship in Kabul that killed almost 30 people on March 25, 2020. (REUTERS)
world news

Haqqani Network discussed forming new unit with al-Qaeda: US document

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:28 PM IST
The document described the Haqqani Network as an “organisation primarily based in North Waziristan, Pakistan” that conducts “cross-border operations into eastern Afghanistan and Kabul”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hospital director Dr. Dinesh Kafle said 300 staffers were set to get the vaccine on Wednesday and the remaining 2,000 within a week.(ANI/Twitter)
Hospital director Dr. Dinesh Kafle said 300 staffers were set to get the vaccine on Wednesday and the remaining 2,000 within a week.(ANI/Twitter)
world news

Health workers become 1st to get Covid-19 vaccine in Nepal

AP, Kathmandu
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:26 PM IST
  • At the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu, doctors were encouraging hesitant colleagues to get the vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Large amounts of intermittent electricity create huge swings in supply which the grid has to be able to cope with.(HT File)
Large amounts of intermittent electricity create huge swings in supply which the grid has to be able to cope with.(HT File)
world news

Green shift brings blackout risk to world’s biggest power grid

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Transmission grids need to stay at a frequency of 50 hertz to operate smoothly and any deviations can damage equipment that’s connected.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
The decision was taken during the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
world news

Pak govt decides to amend Constitution for Senate election

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:40 PM IST
“The government wants the (Senate) polls to be held in a transparent manner and without horse-trading. This is why we want Senate polls to be held through an open ballot,” Information Minister Shibli Faraz told the media after the meeting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers protest during a tractor rally near the Singhu border crossing in Delhi, on January 26. (Bloomberg)
Farmers protest during a tractor rally near the Singhu border crossing in Delhi, on January 26. (Bloomberg)
world news

India to complain to Canada over blocking of consulate by farm law protesters

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:09 PM IST
A group of protestors converged on the veranda leading to the building housing the Vancouver consulate on Republic Day, and were not prevented by local law enforcement from blocking the entrance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It was the Mount Merapi’s longest lava flow since authorities raised the volatile volcano's danger level in November.(AP)
It was the Mount Merapi’s longest lava flow since authorities raised the volatile volcano's danger level in November.(AP)
world news

Indonesian volcano unleashes river of lava in new eruption

AP, Yogyakarta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A UNICEF worker helps an internally displaced girl put on a face mask at a makeshift camp, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz/File Photo(REUTERS)
A UNICEF worker helps an internally displaced girl put on a face mask at a makeshift camp, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Parwiz/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Taliban backs Covid vaccine drive as Afghan receives $112 million funding pledge

Reuters, Kabul
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:49 AM IST
The immunisation drive will have to take place amid relentless violence in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Antony Blinken, the new US secretary of state. (AP)
A file photo of Antony Blinken, the new US secretary of state. (AP)
world news

New US secretary of state Blinken says committed to a free Indo-Pacific

By HT Correspondent I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:41 AM IST
In calls with Japan’s Toshimitsu Motegi and South Korea’s Kang Kyung-wha, Blinken said US relations with their countries were the “cornerstone” and “linchpin” of “peace, security, and prosperity for a free and open Indo-Pacific region” and across the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two men stand armed with guns during a protest supporting Donald Trump and against the counting of electoral votes on January 6. (AP file)
Two men stand armed with guns during a protest supporting Donald Trump and against the counting of electoral votes on January 6. (AP file)
world news

Republicans signal support for Trump in Senate impeachment trial

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:23 AM IST
A motion to render the trial unconstitutional was defeated in a 45-55 vote in the Democrat-led 100-member Senate, which cleared the way for the trial to proceed. But the voting pattern revealed that Trump may eventually be acquitted, as a conviction requires a supermajority.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP