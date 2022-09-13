Chinese President Xi Jinping vows to 'defend common security' ahead of SCO meet
Xi Jinping will attend a leaders' summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand - his first trip abroad since the pandemic.
China's President Xi Jinping on Tuesday vowed to "defend common security" with Kazakhstan, state media reported, as he prepares to travel to Central Asia this week. Xi's state visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from Wednesday to Friday will be his first trip abroad since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
He will attend a leaders' summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, a stop on the ancient Silk Road. The SCO is made up of China, Russia, India, Pakistan and four Central Asian countries -- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.
"China is willing to work with Kazakhstan to deepen cooperation in law enforcement, security and defence," Xi wrote in an article for Kazakh media that was republished by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.
He added that Beijing also wanted to work with Kazakhstan to combat drug trafficking and transnational organised crime as well as what China calls the "three evils".
Also Read | Indian, Chinese troops disengage from PP-15, focus shifts to other points
China's government has previously used the term "three evils" -- defined as terrorism, separatism and religious extremism -- to refer to its crackdown in its far western region of Xinjiang, which borders Kazakhstan.
Beijing stands accused of detaining over one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang -- including some Kazakhs -- under a years-long security campaign that the United States and some lawmakers in other Western countries have labelled a "genocide".
Also Read | India issues advisory, lists ‘risks’ linked to Chinese medical schools
China vociferously denies the allegations, saying its actions are aimed at combating terrorism and juicing development.
In a separate article for Uzbek media, Xi pledged to "strengthen security cooperation and resolve risks and challenges" and said Uzbekistan had a "unique role to play in resolving the Afghanistan issue", CCTV reported.
"The two sides must take a clear stand against any forces undermining the regional security situation," CCTV reported Xi as writing.
-
Surging prices breach US inflation estimation, 0.1% up in August
US inflation was firmer than expected in August, likely keeping the Federal Reserve on track for a third-straight 75 basis-point interest-rate hike. The consumer price index increased 0.1% from July, after no change in the prior month, Labor Department data showed Tuesday. From a year earlier, prices climbed 8.3%, a slight deceleration. So-called core CPI, which strips out the more volatile food and energy components, advanced 0.6% from July and 6.3% from a year ago.
-
On UN Afghan women report, Taliban's clarification. Then, vehement rejection
Taliban authorities on Tuesday condemned UN accusations that they are violating the rights of women to work in Afghanistan, insisting thousands are employed in the country's public sector. "Working together in one office is not possible in our Islamic system," he said, a day after a United Nations rights expert said there had been a "staggering regression" in women's rights since the Taliban's return to power in August.
-
On Harry, Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey's about-face from 2019 tell-all interview
In first comments after Harry and Meghan Markle were invited by Prince William and Kate Middleton to Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth II's demise, popular TV show host Oprah Winfrey opened up about her thoughts on the royal family. Read more: Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was made over 3 decades ago. A year later, Harry and Meghan announced their move to the United States.
-
Charles III arrives in North Ireland on first visit as king
Charles III touched down in Northern Ireland on Tuesday on his first visit as king since succeeding his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Read more: London hotel prices surge over 40% ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral The new head of state is visiting all four nations that make up the United Kingdom. In Northern Ireland, he will meet political and religious leaders.
-
London hotel prices surge over 40% ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
If you're looking to book a hotel room in London ahead of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, get ready to pay up. The average price for a London hotel room this weekend is 30% higher than it was for the same weekend in 2019, and 39.5% higher than it was last year while travel was still depressed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to data from travel website Trivago shared with Bloomberg.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics