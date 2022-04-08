Disrupted hack attempts by Russian spies targeting US, Ukraine: Microsoft
- Microsoft took control of those seven internet domains used by Strontium for conducting cyberattacks on Ukrainian institutions as well as government bodies and think tanks in the US and the EU.
Microsoft Corp on Thursday said it had disrupted cyberattacks from Russian military spies targeted at Ukrainian, European and American entities. In a blog post, the tech giant said that a group it nicknamed “Strontium” was using seven internet domains to conduct attacks on Ukrainian institutions as well as government bodies and think tanks in the US and the European Union involved in foreign policy, without identifying any of the targets by name.
“We believe Strontium was attempting to establish long-term access to the systems of its targets, provide tactical support for the physical invasion and exfiltrate sensitive information. We have notified Ukraine’s government about the activity we detected and the action we’ve taken,” Microsoft said.
Strontium is Microsoft's moniker for a group also known as Fancy Bear or APT28, a hacking squad linked to Russia's military intelligence agency.
Microsoft further revealed that it obtained a court order on Tuesday that authorised the company to take control of those seven internet domains used by Strontium for conducting the cyberattacks.
“We have since re-directed these domains to a sinkhole controlled by Microsoft, enabling us to mitigate Strontium’s current use of these domains and enable victim notifications,” it said.
According to the tech firm, nearly all of Russia’s state actors are engaged in the ongoing offensive against Ukraine’s government and critical infrastructure.
The statement comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its 44th day amid reports of alleged war crimes committed by invading troops. On Thursday, the UN General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council over the brutal killings of civilians in Bucha, the second time the UN body has taken such a step.
-
US ends normal trade ties with Russia over Ukraine invasion
The US Congress voted Thursday to end normal trade relations with Moscow and codify the ban on Russian oil, as the White House ratchets up pressure on President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine. The legislation -- which also applies to Russia's ally Belarus -- enables President Joe Biden to inflict steep tariff hikes on imports from both countries.
-
Ukraine seeks more weapons as Russia retreat continues in parts: 10 updates
In a significant development, the UN General Assembly on Thursday voted to suspend Russia over the Ukraine war, which has now entered the 44th day. This is only the second time in history that the UNGA has taken such a move after Libya was suspended in 2011. Kyiv has been pleading for more weapons from the United States to defend their country. Here are the latest developments from the ongoing conflict: 1.
-
Qatar Airways, Airbus feud over safety in rare court clash
Qatar Airways and Airbus clashed in court on Thursday over the fate of billions of dollars of jet orders as their 25-year partnership unravelled in scenes resembling a corporate divorce trial. The two sides have been locked for months in a dispute over damaged lightning protection within the painted skin of the A350 that Qatar says has forced it to ground jets and stop taking deliveries. The first A321neo is due to be delivered 2023.
-
Putin has given up on conquering Kyiv: Pentagon chief
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has given up on conquering Kyiv after his forces were soundly beaten back by the Ukrainian military. "Putin thought that he could very rapidly take over the country of Ukraine, very rapidly capture this capital city. He was wrong," Austin told a hearing of the Senate Armed Services Committee in Congress.
-
China's Covid Zero policy defended as Shanghai struggles to contain virus
As China sees its worst coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak since the start of the pandemic, the Chinese Communist Party's flagship newspaper defended President Xi Jinping's stringent Covid Zero policy, saying the strategy is essential to saving lives and keeping the economy going. The People's Daily, in a front-page commentary, said that the highly transmissible omicron variant “has made it more difficult to find the virus and prevent the epidemic.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics