Firing inside Kabul gurdwara by ISIS terrorists, Sikh casualties suspected
- India in the past had offered all support to evacuate Karte Parwan Sikhs and is currently closely monitoring the situation.
Islamic States terrorists have been indiscriminately firing inside a gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital. While there is no confirmed information on the number of casualties at the Karte Parwan gurdwara in Kabul, reports reaching Delhi indicate fatalities with Sikh Sangat stuck inside.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and the fighting is on with the trapped terrorists.
A security guard of the gurdwara was killed in the attack.
The ministry of external affairs expressed concern over the reports of an attack of the gurdwara, saying it is currently closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments. India in the past has offered all support to evacuate Karte Parwan Sikhs.
The attack comes days after the media wing of the Islamic States Khorasan Province, an affiliate of the terror outfit Islamic State, released a video threatening to repeat the 2020 Gurdwara attack. Though the terror outfit comprises of Sunni Pashtuns, they are sworn enemies of the ruling Taliban. They have been responsible behind killings of minorities in the region, including Hazaras, Tajiks, Uzbeks, and Sikhs.
The Sikh community has become more vulnerable to deadly attacks by terror outfits after the Taliban took control of Kabul in August 2021.
In March 2020, 27 Sikhs were killed and several were injured in a deadly attack by Islamic State terrorists at Sri Guru Har Rai Sahib gurudwara in Kabul's Short Bazaar area.
